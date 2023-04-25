Frontrunners, dark horses make it to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 swimsuit challenge top 5

MANILA, Philippines — After a week's extension, the top five winners of Miss Universe Philippines 2023's Avana swimsuit challenge have been revealed.

From svelte to buxom, pollsters have chosen, what to them, is the perfect physique donning a swimwear.

From the photo challenge winners, three have consistently remained in the charts. These are Jannarie Zarzoso of Agusan del Norte, Princess Anne Marcos of Bulacan, and Angelique Manto of Pampanga. These dark horses have slowly crept into the consciousness of pageant fanatics, who, earlier, were all agog over the frontrunners.

Bohol's Pauleen Amelinckx breaks into the short list with her hooded bikini look. One of the strongest contenders to this year's crown, the Fil-Belgian beauty is putting her all in this last hurrah of her pageant journey.

And making a new entry is Capiz's Shayne Glenmae Maquiran in her muted vermilion maillot. After Christel Abello's participation in 2020 and 2021, her province is still strongly competing in both major and minor awards.

This week, Empire Ph has posted the Jojo Bragais runway challenge. The online poll will culminate on April 30. Winners of all the challenges will be announced during the final show.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will unfold on May 13 in SM Mall of Asia Arena and will be hosted by actors Xian Lim and Alden Richards, together with anchors Maureen Montagne and Tim Yap. Stay tuned!

