Filipino beauty brand celebrates 40th anniversary, signs milestone partnerships

Beauties all, from left: Miss World Philippines 2022 Gweldolyne Fourniol, Mutya ng Pilipinas 2022 Iona Gibbs, Miss World Philippines 2022 Charity Cassandra Chan, Miss Supranational 2022 Alison Black, Dr. Denise Sy of Ever Bilena, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, and Miss Earth Philippines 2022 Jenny Ramp.

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of its 40th anniversary last March, Filipino makeup brand Ever Bilena set a new milestone and launched new nail polish colors to pay homage to its first product four decades ago.

It marked its milestone by signing partnership deals with some of the country’s most prestigious pageants — Binibining Pilipinas, Miss World Philippines by ALV Circle, Miss Earth Philippines and Mutya ng Pilipinas. It shall serve as the official makeup sponsor for all these pageants.

Titleholders who graced the official announcement of partnership include Bb. Pilipinas-Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez and Mutya ng Pilipinas-Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2023 Iona Gibbs, who were both awarded the Miss Ever Bilena special title in their respective pageants’ coronation nights. Bb. Pilipinas 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol, Miss Earth Philippines 2022 Jenny Ramp, and Miss Earth Philippines-Water 2022 Angeline Santos also graced the event.

The newly launched shades, meanwhile, are more unique and diverse, including Icy Blue and Olive Grey hues.

The brand also has another newly launched product. The Pillow Pop is a hybrid cream-to-powder blush formula that comes in three wearable shades: Dreamy Coral, Dreamy Rose and Dreamy Peach. Its bouncy consistency helps create a soft-focus, diffused matte pop of color on the cheeks with a seamless air-blush finish.

