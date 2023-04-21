^

'Helloooo!': Miss Universe owner to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 12:55pm
'Helloooo!': Miss Universe owner to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night
JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.
MANILA, Philippines — Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip has confirmed her attendance in the forthcoming Miss Universe Philippines coronation night in mid-May.

The Thai conglomerate founder has accepted the invitation extended by MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee.

In a social media message, the chief executive officer of the JKN Global Group replied, "I'm so ready to do my signature 'Helloooo!'"

Khun Anne will join reigning Miss Universe R'bonney Gabriel as special guest of the show, as well as Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi who will be appearing as special host.

Meanwhile, the MUPH Avana swimsuit challenge has been extended for another week. The winners of this challenge will be announced on April 22.

Fans and supporters are excited who will top this pre-pageant online poll after the candidates gave a foretaste of their vital statistics, as well as pasarela skills, during the "Under The Rising Moon Party" last April 13 in Aqua Boracay.

The 2023 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold in SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 13. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars

