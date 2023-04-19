COS, Adidas redesign the classic white T-shirt

COS revisits the iconic white T-shirt with details from the atelier and more sustainably sourced materials for a cool, chic, fresh and more stylish look for this season.

MANILA, Philippines — There’s nothing more classic and more ready for the summer season than the white T-shirt.

So COS revisits the iconic white T-shirt with details from the atelier and more sustainably sourced materials for a cool, chic, fresh and more stylish look for this season. The result: a nine-piece capsule. With it, the brand explores the elements that form the foundations of the perfect tee, reinventing it through refined design details and distorted garment construction, including pleating, deconstructing and decorating.

For one, it focuses on contemporary silhouettes and ergonomic fits to create a crew-neck style crafted from smooth organic cotton-jersey. It gives the shirt an oversized shape accentuated by drop shoulders and elbow length sleeves.

Versatile and perfect for layering with other stylish accent pieces, the signature shrunken-fit, ribbed-neck T-shirt is still a cornerstone of COS’ collections, while relaxed silhouettes are effortlessly understated.

As for fabric, COS introduces the Circulose for this season. It’s a material recycled from discarded textiles in a process powered by 100% renewable energy. A Circulose blend forms four T-shirt designs, including a cropped silhouette, an oversized style with functional pocket detail, and a classic tee with a tie-back that offers a more personalized fit. In some designs, an artful side tuck design achieves a longer, asymmetric shape. The COS white T-shirt collection is available this Spring/Summer season.

Similarly, Adidas Basketball presents The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02, the category's second installment of premium offerings, nestled firmly in its Remember the Why ethos. An exhibition in bold simplicity and intentional design, the collection of shoes, hoodies, tops, shorts and bottoms celebrates the Three Stripes' revolutionary spirit, stripping away the excess to reveal a refreshing new palette and versatile assortment crafted for the modern athlete. Effortless form and function are the guiding principles of The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02 design language, reflecting the need to quell the noise and return to adidas Basketball's foundations, its Why and even its Where. Photo release Chapter 02 offers a new color refresh featuring Alumina, Black and Heather Gray, supplementing the Halo Green, Metal Grey, and Cloud White colors previously introduced in Chapter 01.

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02 continues the journey that began with the Remember the Why anthem film, this time focusing on returning to the place that resonates with hoopers the most–the sanctuary of their first court, often where their Why began.

"You never forget the first time you pick up a basketball," said Eric Wise, adidas Basketball's Global General Manager. "That day connected me to the game forever. At adidas Basketball, we believe that possibilities are endless when you know your Why. We hope that this new era of adidas Basketball will remind everyone that the most important part of doing anything is why you started in the first place."

Campaign materials showcase players taking to seemingly seminal basketball courts in The 2023 Collection. Chapter 02 offers a new color refresh featuring Alumina, Black and Heather Gray, supplementing the Halo Green, Metal Grey, and Cloud White colors previously introduced in Chapter 01.

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02 will also serve as a reintroduction to heritage silhouettes like the Forum and Rivalry, this time imbued with new energy championing the brand's legacy and delivering on a style versatility – on and beyond the court. The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02, debuted at the 2023 NBA All Star Weekend, and is now available for purchase on the brand's app.

