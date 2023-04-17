Thrift shop florals, vivid fishnets among hot summer 2023 fashion trends â€” London Textile Fair

Thrift shop florals, vivid fishnets among hot summer 2023 fashion trends — London Textile Fair

LONDON — Eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, canvas, Tencel/Lyocell and recycled plastic will continue to dominate this year's "Protopia" or "New Space Age" fashion trends, according to a trends symposium recently held at the London Textile Fair.

As seen in the exhibition, bright naturals, abstract prints, energetic tweeds, earthen checks, nostalgic blues, thrift shop florals, extreme textures, animal prints, tonic stripes, vivid fishnets, perfectly polished color blocks, fluid brights, sandy stripes, crafted stripes, peached finishing and gauzy linears are among the "it" prints and colors for this summer and the rest of the year.

In the Philippines, social media platform TikTok recently held a seminar in Makati City to present this summer's fashion trends.

TikTok Philippines Vertical Lead Life Dawn Cervero told Philstar.com that Filipinos look into their site for fashion to wear this dry season.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The London Textile Fair sets standards for major fabric, prints and color trends for the year.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Some of the fabric, color and texture trends spotted at this year's London Textile Fair.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Sustainability is the new space age, according to the London Textile Fair

“For summer fashion, we’re seeing that a lot of our TikTok users that part of their itinerary is that actually they plan what they will wear this summer vacation and holidays. Some of them at least purchase their fashion items at least three weeks in advance from their summer plans. So if you’re a brand that works with summer fashion, there’s a huge opportunity for you,” Cervero said.

Brands with big social media following still a big trend

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo "We're bringing brands to the Philippines that people know but haven't been available yet," Tee said of Filipino luxury department store Rustan's new efforts to introduce itself to a new generation of shoppers, particularly millennials and Gen Zs, by introducing new brands with big social media following. These brands include Ramy Brook, Ronny Kobo, Jonathan Simkhai and Black Halo.

Fashion labels that have gained traction on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites are on-trend, John Tee, Creative Director of Fashion for Rustan's Commercial Corp., told Philstar.com in an interview.

“It’s really speaking to the next generation of Rustan’s customer. Still has a very elevated taste level, still very elegant, still very glamorous, but still speaking to a little bit of a younger crowd.”

An Upper East Side socialite looking for day-to-night clothes she could wear with dates with her husband, Ramy Brook stated designing her own top, until it blossomed into her own brand. Uplifting, happy, and playful — these are the words that describe the Ramy Brook label and its signature use of silk fabrics, lively colors, and sophisticated silhouettes inspired by beautiful, strong women who demand a timeless, elegant, and versatile wardrobe.



Desicribed by Tee as "feminine and edgy," Ronny Kobo is known for that “it-girl” aesthetic, best known for standout prints, upscale versatility, and timeless silhouettes that aim to steal attention. Each piece lends a bit of edge to a high-fashion world and redefines the modern woman. According to Tee, Kobo studied in Southeast Asia, so she lived that customer lifestyle and she specializes in day-to-night outfits that change temperament with just a change in accessories, particularly travel wear.

For a more polished look, there is Black Halo by designer Laurel Berman. Her iconic Jackie O dress laid the foundation for the brand’s success and has since been recognized for impressive versatility and modern architectural simplicity.

Inspired by women who live artful, unapologetic lives, Jonathan Simkhai designs for the elevated every day. The award-winning designer blends progressive construction techniques

with intimate hand-detailing to create truly special garments and lifestyle design. Tee said Simkhai is known for knits that accentuate curves but are comfortable, especially for summer.

For men, jaquared and embroidered, handwoven fabrics will be launched for Rustan's Men 2.0, which will soon present more casual but elevated style, unlike women's wear that tend to be more glamorous, said Tee.

"We are seeing that men in the Philippines are becoming a lot more fashion-conscious, but we're still seeing these who want it easy, want it comfortable, want to standout, but don't want to standout too much," he explained.

But in all brands that they introduce, they make sure to bring in ones that are big on sustainability.

"That's really one of the things that we're really looking at bringing in new brands, we're looking at the sustainability practice. Are they using recycled products? Are they using fair trade practices in terms of sourcing their products? That is a very big thing because we do need to keep that in mind."

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo John Tee, Creative Director of Fashion for Rustan's Commercial Corp.

Summer disco

Although it's summer, people love to go out and party, which is why disco-inspired fashion is in trend, said Tee.

Bringing the energy of the fashion show into the streets is Lacoste's new L003 Neo recently launched in Foot Locker, Glorietta 3. Sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike joined the launch, including professional volleyball player Dennise Lazaro-Revilla rocking the L003 Neo in Neon Yellow colorway, rapper Al James wearing the All-black colorway, and model Jessica Yang flaunting a Monochrome Pink colorway. The immersive event aptly demonstrated the multifaceted nature of the footwear, redefining fashion norms while highlighting its versatility through a virtual catwalk, tennis, and rhythm game.

The L003 Neo nods to the pioneering achievements of founder Rene Lacoste, all whole breaking rules about how fashion and sport can and should mix. It is a fresh vision for the future that takes the conversation somewhere totally new. L003 Neo is a boundary-breaking moment, an inspiration for a new kind of sneaker. A key inspiration comes from the tennis ball – which bounces across lines, across divisions, across time, always moving, pinging its way around the court, to embrace constant change, constant innovation, bold acceptance, radical modernity. The shoe is similarly energetic – moving from court to street, from sport to fashion, from what came before to what comes next.

This dynamic lifestyle sneaker has a neoprene and mesh upper, intricate lace fastening, eye-catching perforations and bold Lacoste branding on the side. Additionally, the crocodile shines from the side heel. The shoe is grounded by a very modern chunky outsole. The L003 Neo comes in a hero colorway of neon yellow, which nods to the dynamism of the tennis ball and to Lacoste’s rich history as a sporting leader. To ensure maximum choice, there are also various other bright and sleek options – including stylish monochrome pink and turquoise for women - and classic tones, including all-black and timeless khaki for men.

The shoe comes to life in a vibrant campaign starring L003 Neo ambassadors, Jeon Somi and Pak Jinyoung. Jeon Somi, also known simply as Somi, is a famous K-pop singer. She made her solo debut in June 2019 with immediate international success. Pak Jinyoung is undoubtedly a rising supermodel. He covers top fashion magazines and has been part of a luxury brand's campaign. Both are on the move, bouncing, speeding, shining. They encapsulate the dynamism and youthful vitality of the L003 Neo. The campaign let us dive in a material world where expands L003 Neo materials to create a tactile landscape for Somi and Pak Jinyoung to move and explore within.

Lacoste dare to play boldly and uniquely when it comes to uniting fashion and sport. The new L003 silhouette merges the best elements of both worlds, clashing and mixing details, references and heritages into new and surprising shoes, designed for modern living. The goal is redefining codes and embracing fashion, all while celebrating the technical brilliance of sportswear and the culture of the court. With the L003 Neo, there is the comfort of performance-wear, and, simultaneously the character and conceptuality of high fashion footwear. In the Philippines, the L003 Neo is available in Lacoste stores, online at lacoste.com.ph and at Foot Locker.

Knits

Photo release A piece from the Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

"Knits for summer, knits for spring are coming in very big because they're comfortable and easy. They're usually in one piece," Tee said.

Knits are among the highlights of Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo as it recently launched LifeWear for Her, an initiative that focuses on supporting and uplifting women through comfortable innerwear fit for any age, size, and lifestyle. This includes the complete LifeWear for Her lineup in all stores nationwide.

Through the years, the brand has remained steadfast in its dedication to providing a safe and nurturing space for women. Committed to enhancing the lives of all women through the power of clothing, the brand creates pieces aimed to empower Filipinas and to keep them comfortable as they achieve their goals and navigate their everyday lives. From the subtle day-to-day changes to all the monumental life changes, these innerwear pieces are made to suit every woman’s lifestyle and personality.

Uniqlo’s original three-dimensional cup structure offers a flattering neckline and a perfect fit for every figure. It is now available in more cup sizes for an improved fit. The seamless design stays hidden under outer layers.

Uniqlo also has Wireless Bra, a relaxed and unrestrictive fit that gives a natural outline. Its adjusters to the straps are made for comfort and are complemented by soft and stretchy lace for a stylish look.

The AIRism Ultra Seamless Shorts have a hip-hugging design that accentuates the figure of the wearer. They are made with smooth AIRism fabric with quick-drying technology for all-day comfort.

Fluidity

Love, Bonito/Released Some pieces from Love, Bonito's April 2023 lookbook

According to Tee, there are a lot of A-line and fluid dresses for this summer.

Such dresses are among those included in Love Bonito's April 2023 lookbook. For a bold statement, the Petra Padded Halter Top is a minimal piece that goes above and beyond basic. Featuring a fitted bodice, functional padded bust and a halter neckline, this is ideal for a day out with your girlfriends. An alternative look is the breezy Lilo Textured Knit Camisole, made with a fuzzy knit with a super soft hand-feel. Wear it on its own or layer it on top of the matching Lilo Textured Knit Cardigan for a coordinated look.

For that big city look, the relaxed silhouette of the Correa Relaxed Front Twist Shirt Dress with a twist front detail is sure to add character to your outfit. If you are looking to stay comfortable yet look put-together, pair the Jelena Padded Tweed Tailored Blazer with the Rozette Tailored A-line Shorts to keep you feeling fresh all day. Crafted in durable tweed and light lyocell, these tailored pieces are perfect for experimenting with playful looks.

Clean lines, easy slip-ons and a breezy feeling – introducing our new Loungewear collection that is specially designed with our in-house print, Simple Pleasures, encapsulating the island vacation experience with a playful and modern touch. For a laid-back afternoon by the pool, the Helene Relaxed Button Down Shirt and Kaia Relaxed Drawstring Shorts are designed with a relaxed fit to keep you cool and comfy all day long.

An alternative look is the Kracie Relaxed Kimono. Made of soft rayon, the Simple Pleasures pieces will instantly take you to your next island getaway. Complete the outfit with the linen Elka Regular Palazzo Pants, which features a wide leg silhouette and functional side pockets that is perfect for transitioning from workwear chic to beach party casual.

For the homebodies, complete your lounge setup with the Imelda Cushion Cover and Renee Scarf in the matching Simple Pleasures print.

Celebrate slow Sundays with Love, Bonito and sister brand, Moom Health. From April 25 to 30, customers stand a chance to win an assortment of Love, Bonito loungewear and The Mini’s: Restore and Reset supplements from Moom Health by following Global Instagram Account and Instagram account. Participants are to comment in the giveaway post on their favourite rejuvenation tip either by Rachel Lim, Co-founder of Love, Bonito or Maya Kale and Mili Kale, Co-founders of Moom Health. Winners will be announced within seven working days from the end of the giveaway. Love, Bonito’s April Collection was launched from April 3, with the new Loungewear collection launching on April 24.

Max Mara/Released Pieces from Max Mara spring-summer 2023 collection

From April to September, when the aristocrats closed their grand villas, bohemians of every type flocked to the Riviera. Things were bound to happen when the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Picasso and Stravinsky rubbed shoulders. But when Zelda Fitzgerald, Dora Maar and Bronislava Nijinska, not to mention Dorothy Parker, Joséphine Baker and Isadora Duncan joined in, women were certain to make the leap from muse to maestro. On sun-soaked beaches, masterpieces were conceived, manifestos thrashed out and a timeless look was forged: Riviera style. No one wore it better than Renée Perle.

Classified in the history books as the silent muse and lover of photographer Jacques-Henri Lartigue, she features in his most memorable pictures. She deserves a bigger credit; the kohl-rimmed eyes, the perfectly painted Cupid's bow, the finger waved hair are so intrinsically her. So too the archetypal looks which are the backbone of Max Mara's collection; backless tanks, voluminous canvas sailor pants, floppy wide-brimmed sun hats and long, languid skirts which hug the hip then slide into pools of godets. She painted hundreds of naïf self-portraits. They were dismissed as daubs by the art historians but arguably they point to a remarkable creative talent; her oeuvre was her image.

As Renée Perle personifies the fashion, so Eileen Gray personifies the architecture. At Roquebrune-Cap-Martin Gray built E1027, a seaside villa for herself and her lover, showcasing her uniquely feminine take on modernism. “The poverty of modern architecture stems from the atrophy of sensuality," she said. Challenging the rigid rectilinearity of the masculine masters, Gray's floorplan incorporates the occasional curve. Max Mara follows suit with sinuous bias cutting and the brave new femininity also manifests itself in extravagant organza bows printed with flowers in Perlesque "art vernaculaire" style.

E1027 has a hint of the handmade, a reminder that this is a home for a woman and a man, not a machine. At Max Mara each piece is designed not just to be worn, but to be lived in. To wit, Max Mara presents a series of total looks in lino greggio unprocessed, undyed linen that looks like burlap, sometimes with raw fringed hems. And Max Mara's classic architectonic coats take on the soft allure of sun-bleached beach robes. Gray's "architecture for inner life" features accents in a particular shade of inky Mediterranean blue that stirs the heart; Max Mara presents its take on washed cotton drill bleu de travail in the same evocative color.

They were assiduous chroniclers, those habitués of the Riviera. But apart from the photographs, Perle is voiceless and unrecorded. Did she and Eileen Gray ever meet? Max Mara imagines that they did; two women with a shared vision of modernity stepping out onto the E1027 terrace. Blinking in the morning light, we see them raise their smiling faces to meet the glittering blue horizon. In the Philipopines, Max Mara is located in Unit 9, Level 1, Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

