Dark horses dominate Miss Universe Philippines 2023 photo challenge

The Top 5 candidates who won the Photoshoot Challenge for this year's Miss Universe Philippines pre-pageant competition.

MANILA, Philippines — In a surprising turn of events, dark horses topped the Photoshoot on Fashion Film Challenge, first Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pre-pageant competition.

Supporters of the pageant's frontrunners were taken aback that, despite the challenge being voted upon through an online poll, new names came out as winners.

The lucky delegates who made it to the challenge's Top 5 were:

Jannarie Zarzoso of Agusan del Norte

Princess Anne Marcos of Bulacan

Airissh Ramos of Eastern Samar

Angelique Manto of Pampanga, and

Lesley Sim of Quezon Province

By early next week, fans will know who topped the Swimwear Challenge.

Meanwhile, it was announced that actors Alden Richards and Xian Lim will host the coronation night ceremonies, together with backstage anchors Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and eventologist Tim Yap.

The night's special performances will be given by Korean star Nam Woo-hyun and "American Idol" alumna Jessica Sanchez.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will serve as guest host, while reigning Miss Universe R'bonney Gabriel of Houston, Texas will grace the much-anticipated affair.

The 2023 Miss Universe Philippines final show will unfold at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 13, 2023. Stay tuned!

