Heart Evangelista explains reason behind trending Song Hye Kyo-like haircut

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 4:06pm
Heart Evangelista during the RLC Residences' Mantawi Residences media launch
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

CEBU, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed the real reason behind her trending new haircut. 

Social media users were abuzz when Heart shared her new look recently, showing her sporting a short hair, far from her luxurious long signature hair. 

At the press launch of RLC Residences' Mantawi Residence in Cebu earlier today, Heart said she just wanted to look different.  

“Honestly, nawawalan na ako ng time. I just wanted something fresh, mainit na e,” she said. 

Heart also flexed her ears full of earrings with her brand new piercings.  

“Just wanted a different look and also got my ears pierced, so I need to show it so ni-cut ko na 'yung hair ko,” she said. 

Heart received praises from social media users when she debuted her new hair on her Instagram earlier this week. 

"What makes you happy today?" she captioned her post. 

Instagram users commented their delight on Heart's new look. 

"Adore this haircut on you," a user commented, while some compared her to Korean star Song Hye Kyo, who is sporting a similar hairstyle in her hit K-drama "The Glory."

As the long-time ambassador of RLC, Heart led the launch of Mantawi Residences. The event was attended by Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager John Richard Sotelo, Senior Director Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario, and Assistant Vice President and Business Development and Design Head Stephanie Anne Go. 

“We are happy to come back here in Cebu with another promising project that is Mantawi Residences. We are very proud to finally unveil this development that we envisioned for our future residents who are on the lookout for a home and investment that they can proudly call theirs,” said Sotelo.

Mantawi Residences is located at the heart of Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City, and is near academic institutions, shopping destinations, and hospitals. The area is also currently being modernized to become the main gateway of Cebu City. One of the key projects in the area is the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ rehabilitation of the Mahiga River.

RELATED: LIST: Design elements of Heart Evangelista's new condo

