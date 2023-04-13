Ben Chan: Terno ‘doing very well’ in Bench

Suyen Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Chan (left) together with Ayala Corp. President and CEO Fernando Zóbel de Ayala (center), Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay (third from right) and Ayala Malls and Ayala Corp. executives open Ternocon III: Ang Balintawak Ngayon exhibit in Glorietta Activity Center.

MANILA, Philippines — The Terno has been selling "very well” in Bench stores, Bench founder Ben Chan told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at last night’s opening of Ternocon in Ayala Museum, Glorietta and Greenbelt, Makati City.

Bench’s ready-to-wear and usually denim versions of the Terno, or the Filipino national costume top typified by its butterfly sleeves that usually comes with a matching skirt hence the term “terno” or “matching,” has been well-received in select stores of the Philippines’ largest clothing chain, said Chan.

“We’re doing very well. Actually, even the younger generations have been always looking for it (Terno),” Chan enthused.

Apart from Terno, Bench also sells modern iterations of the male Filipino national costume, Barong Tagalog. The store chain’s versions range from simple linen and cotton polo barong, to higher-priced ones with hand embroidery of Filipino elements and imagery.

When asked if it is possible to mainstream the Terno and sell it mass-market style in his stores, Chan said he would love to, only that their stores’ spaces are quite limited as of the moment.

According to him, Ternocon, the biennial terno-making convention and competition, has been successful and effective at promoting the Filipiniana especially to millennials and Gen Zs. Bench/Suyen Corp. has been a Ternocon partner for years.

Now, through the Ternocon III: Ang Balintawak Ngayon exhibit in partnership with Bench, Cultural Center of the Philippines and Ayala Malls under Bravo! Filipino, 26 modern interpretations of the Balintawak or the Filipina country dress by some of the country’s seasoned and young designers have been made accessible to everyone.

Bravo! Filipino is a mall-wide celebration designed to promote local heritage and culture. The Ternocon III exhibit is the first event that marks the comeback of Bravo! Filipino. Initially conceived in 2008 by Ayala Chairman Emeritus Jaime Zobel de Ayala, the program intends to discover and honor both emerging and seasoned Pinoy artists to ultimately garner national support and eventually aid their rise to international recognition. This vision is realized as Ayala Malls continues to extend its venues and facilities, thereby offering a more accessible platform that connects artists with a wider audience.

The public can view the winning and most iconic looks from the recently concluded Ternocon III competition until April 16 in Glorietta Activity Center, Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center and Greenbelt Gallery. Witness the display of remarkable couture creations masterminded by the 13 Ternocon III contestants, as well as their mentors – renowned designers Inno Sotto, Chito Vijandre, Ricky Toledo, Dennis Lustico, Joey Samson and Hannah Adrias.

For this edition of the biennial terno-making convention and competition, the finalists were challenged to re-interpret the Balintawak for Filipinos today and draw from its essence as a country attire.

