WATCH: Vilma Santos explains why she’s always holding a handkerchief

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever wondered why “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos always holds a handkerchief, so much so that her impersonators like Jon Santos never missed holding one?

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her recent launch as Angkas endorser, Vilma shared why she never goes out without a hanky in tow.

“It’s a security blanket,” she explained, “Andito lahat, when I’m nervous, when I’m sad, when I’m happy, this is my security blanket. So ‘pag nalulungkot, at least meron kang pinipisil, ‘pag galit. Security blanket.”

“Ah, marami!” she said of her hankies.

In addition to hankies, she described her “style Vilma Santos” as always wearing a bow and a closed neck and long-sleeve top.

“Basta ang alam ko na parati nilang inaano (sinasabi) sa’kin, laging may panyo, laging may bow.”

Angkas, the popular ride-hailing platform, has partnered with the actress and former Batangas governor of Batangas to launch a new campaign promoting safe and reliable transportation. The campaign, which was launched with a 45-second video posted online, highlights the importance of safe and reliable transportation options for commuters in the Philippines.

The video features Santos discussing the challenges that commuters face, such as long wait times, unpredictable traffic and safety concerns. She also emphasizes the role that Angkas plays in providing a safe and reliable transportation option for Filipinos. The partnership between Angkas and Vilma Santos is a testament to the company's commitment to promoting safe and reliable transportation in the Philippines. As the country's leading ride-hailing platform, Angkas has a responsibility to ensure that its riders are safe and secure when using its services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vilma Santos to launch this campaign promoting safe and reliable transportation," said George Royeca, Angkas chief executive officer.

The campaign is part of the company's ongoing efforts to improve transportation options for commuters in the Philippines. By partnering with public figures like Vilma, the company hopes to raise awareness about the importance of safe and reliable transportation and encourage more Filipinos to use its services. — Photo, video by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

RELATED: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie in Japan

