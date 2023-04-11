Oscars red carpet for Heart Evangelista?

Heart Evangelista on her way to Off White's fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — Now that Heart Evangelista has been globally renowned for gracing Fashion Weeks from New York to Milan and Paris, and even getting featured in international magazines like Vogue for that, is she also setting sights on being known in Hollywood, too?

“I’m not quite sure,” the Kapuso star honestly told Philstar.com in an interview exclusive following her contract renewal with e-commerce site Zalora.

“Nah, I’m not quite sure. Siguro I’m really more of the Philippines and West siguro ako.”

She also stressed that she is focusing more on her fashion career than showbiz.

“I’m really also not into acting now. I do love watching movies.”

She, however, said that she is happy to know that some Filipino actors, such as Dolly de Leon, recently made it to the Oscar red carpet.

“I’m really, really happy for the actors who really go after their dreams in terms of Hollywood.”

Although Audrey Hepburn has been among Heart’s inspirations when it comes to fashion, she said she hasn’t given a thought about rocking the Oscar red carpet too like Hepburn did.

“Hindi ko masyadong naiisip ‘tong si red carpet. Ang sa’kin, I don’t wait for a red carpet. Every day is a red carpet!”

