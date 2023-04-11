^

Fashion and Beauty

Oscars red carpet for Heart Evangelista?

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 12:51pm
Oscars red carpet for Heart Evangelista?
Heart Evangelista on her way to Off White's fashion show
Justin Louise Soriano

MANILA, Philippines —  Now that Heart Evangelista has been globally renowned for gracing Fashion Weeks from New York to Milan and Paris, and even getting featured in international magazines like Vogue for that, is she also setting sights on being known in Hollywood, too?

“I’m not quite sure,” the Kapuso star honestly told Philstar.com in an interview exclusive following her contract renewal with e-commerce site Zalora.

“Nah, I’m not quite sure. Siguro I’m really more of the Philippines and West siguro ako.” 

She also stressed that she is focusing more on her fashion career than showbiz.

“I’m really also not into acting now. I do love watching movies.” 

She, however, said that she is happy to know that some Filipino actors, such as Dolly de Leon, recently made it to the Oscar red carpet.

“I’m really, really happy for the actors who really go after their dreams in terms of Hollywood.”

Although Audrey Hepburn has been among Heart’s inspirations when it comes to fashion, she said she hasn’t given a thought about rocking the Oscar red carpet too like Hepburn did.

“Hindi ko masyadong naiisip ‘tong si red carpet. Ang sa’kin, I don’t wait for a red carpet. Every day is a red carpet!”

RELATED: Drop that ‘mura lang’ mentality: Heart Evangelista says don’t buy something just because you can afford it

ACADEMY AWARDS

HEART EVANGELISTA

OSCARS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Vilma Santos explains why she&rsquo;s always holding a handkerchief
Exclusive
1 hour ago

WATCH: Vilma Santos explains why she’s always holding a handkerchief

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her recent launch as Angkas endorser, Vilma shared why she never goes out without...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Heart Evangelista a &lsquo;sucker for socks,&rsquo; says she only buys &lsquo;art piece&rsquo; fashion
3 hours ago

Heart Evangelista a ‘sucker for socks,’ says she only buys ‘art piece’ fashion

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Contrary to public opinion, she said she only buys branded and designer stuff not just for everyday OOTD (outfit of the day)...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 opens pre-pageant challenges to fan-voting
3 days ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 opens pre-pageant challenges to fan-voting

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
The Top 38 official candidates will have to compete in the Photo Shoot, Swimsuit and Jojo Bragais Runway challenges that will...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
No plans for stand-alone boutiques &mdash; SHEIN
Exclusive
6 days ago

No plans for stand-alone boutiques — SHEIN

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Amid the reopening of most fashion stores and its success as an e-commerce site, Chinese e-retailer SHEIN still has no plans...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Belle Mariano very effective brand ambassador &mdash; SHEIN
Exclusive
6 days ago

Belle Mariano very effective brand ambassador — SHEIN

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
On the morning before Belle Mariano was declared Prom Queen at the first ever Star Magical Prom, she was first the belle of...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Will Gabby Basiano join other pageants after Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022?
Exclusive
6 days ago

WATCH: Will Gabby Basiano join other pageants after Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022?

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Reigning Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Camille "Gabby" Basiano was visibly surprised when Philstar.com...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with