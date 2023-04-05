^

Fashion and Beauty

No plans for stand-alone boutiques — SHEIN

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 12:54pm
Belle Mariano in SHEIN’s Bloom Pop-Up Showroom in Makati City on the first weekend of April 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Amid the reopening of most fashion stores and its success as an e-commerce site, Chinese e-retailer SHEIN still has no plans to open a brick-and-mortar store, the brand’s SHEIN’s Head of Marketing for Southeast Asia Vivian He said.

“We don’t have any plans for an online store, but we’ll keep doing the pop-up stores,” He told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview following the opening of the brand’s Bloom Pop-Up Showroom in Glorietta 2, Makati City last weekend.

The showroom was the brand’s second pop-up store in the Philippines, following the first one in Ayala Malls by the Bay last October.

The Glorietta 2 showroom showed pieces from the label’s new summer collection, including swimwear, resort wear, makeup, sunglasses, bags and shoes. While it was not possible to buy items on the spot, QR codes in the items provide a link to the app, where customers can browse more products and order to have the products delivered at their doorsteps.

According to He, the two pop-ups have been so far effective at increasing their brand’s awareness in the country. She also noted that sales from the country has been “growing fast.”

RELATED: Belle Mariano very effective brand ambassador — SHEIN

“(The) Philippines has been one of our most important markets in Southeast Asia and we have more campaigns and events to come,” Qui Tianyi, SHEIN’s Head of Branding for Southeast Asia, told Philstar.com in a separate interview.

Qui urged customers to order from their app directly to confirm the items’ authenticity since there are unauthorized resellers using their company’s name to sell items offline.

RELATED: ‘Untrue’: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low

