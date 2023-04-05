WATCH: Will Gabby Basiano join other pageants after Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022?

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Camille "Gabby" Basiano was visibly surprised when Philstar.com asked for her plans after her reign ends this year.

"Well, what's next for me, as of the moment, I would just be focusing on finishing my reign sa Binibining Pilipinas kasi by it, I will be experiencing a lot of things na magiging way din para sa mga future kong sasalihan kung meron pa man," she said.

The beauty queen was recently revealed as the new face of Sassa's swimwear and activewear line.

"But right now, wala pa ako sa point na I would like to join again. So, let's just wait na ako na mismo 'yung magsabi na 'Ay gusto ko nandoon naman ako sa stage na 'yun'," she added.

She turned introspective as she recalled her last beauty tilt held in Egypt where she competed for the Miss Intercontinental 2022 where she landed in the Top 20 semi-final round. Vietnam's Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022.

"Kasi parang I've been a candidate for a long time. So parang after ng competition na ito sa Egypt, doon ko nasabi na magpapahinga muna ako ngayon and then let's see kung gusto ko pang sumali again next time. But I'm not closing my doors naman," Gabby shared.

Gabby, like many of her contemporaries, has been a favorite in many beauty pageant tilts. She competed alongside eventual winner Celeste Cortesi at the Miss Earth Philippines 2018 pageant. She was named 1st runner-up at the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 tilt.



She shared that she had been asked if she wanted to be an actress just like many beauty queens. Gabby is open to the idea but said that there are restrictions on what she can show. But for now, she is more focused on her other endeavors such as the organizations she recently joined.

Gabby's reign will end once the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 names its new set of queens. The 2023 pre-pageant activities are underway with the official 40 candidates recently competing at the Talent Competition last March 29.

The venue and date for the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night is not yet confirmed. — Video by Philstar.com/Kathleen Llemit

