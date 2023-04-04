WATCH: Miss Earth Philippines 2023 candidates oppose Kaliwa Dam project

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth Philippines candidates had a unanimous perspective about the Kaliwa Dam project as they express their opposition towards its construction.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the launch of Queens Wellness and Beauty Center in Quezon City on Sunday, the candidates said they oppose the building of the P12.2-billion dam

Laguna's Yllana Aduana said that she is conducting seminars across Laguna to talk about the project.

“As what I have read about it since I always have to share this to people, a lot of indigenous people are really being forced to be displaced from their homes just because of the Kaliwa Dam so I feel like as beauty queens, we always have to ensure that we use this platforms so that the government would that really, when they institute a policy or a law that they do not have adverse effects to anything especially that I am from Laguna and we are very much directly affected because the Kaliwa Dam runs from Quezon, Laguna, Rizal and they are making a lot of roads in those areas,” she said.

“I would just like to use this platform to tell the people that we have a voice for a reason and we always have to give voice to the voiceless like the indigenous people, the animals, the endangered species, the lives that we have that are directly affected by it. We have to ensure that whatever the government is instituting, even if they have good intentions the positive should always outweigh the negative,” she said.

Pangasinan’s Kerri Rielly expressed her disappointmend towards the project.

“I feel like we can do better and we can work on it. Maybe we can find more ways to getting more clean water for the people in Manila,” she said.

“I think the government will also consider those environmental problem that will cost to our environment. Let us give them the decision to that and I think they will also consider environment problem it will cost,” Bataan’s Joselle Gregorio added.

Aurora’s Leahrly Curitana said that being born and raised in Aurora, she witnessed how the Sierra Madre protects Luzon from typhoon and how it serves as a habitat to different species.

“Personally, I was born and raised in Aurora, I would say that I’m against it not only because I’m part of who are against it. I studied in UP Diliman and I support their advocacies and consciousness in this certain issue. Being part of the people of Aurora I witnessed how the Sierra Madre have become a habitat for every species and I know that would not only destroy the habitat of every species living in there,” she said.

“It would also destroy livelihood of indigenous people who are surrounded by Sierra Madre. So I would say that I’m against it and kind of sad that it is still being pursued. I want to be able to be part of the groups who stand against it,” she added.

Batangas’ Iris Mabanta believed that there is a better way for the project.

“Ang mahirap kasi yung nasasagasaan yung mga indigenous people. The thing is we have a lost resources, we definitely have other option that we can explore. We are full of smart people we are full of smart scientist in the Philippines and its best we can listen to them because they know what is best and they know where to get these resources from,” she said.

California’s Nicole Lagera noted that building the Kaliwa Dam will damage biodiversity in the area.

“I’m against it. That being said constructional dams can be damage in a natural way how the planet works, that being said, if you put up a dam it blocks natural flow of water the biodiversity the natural life in that area. I believe there are other ways to solve the water problems that doesn’t have to be dam necessarily and also there’s a lot of controversy around it especially with the indigenous people, they want to stop the building of the dam. I’m advocate for indigenous people so if they believe that it is something it shouldn’t pushed through, I’m all for it,” she said.

“My take on the Kaliwa Dam Project, I think it will not help the problems of the Philippines rather it will affect a lot of people, the livelihood and everyday life. So I think we can find alternative solution which is more sustainable and conservative,” Cavite’s Shaina Nazario added.

Queens Wellness and Beauty Center recently reopens their branch in Kanlaon St. at Sta Mesa Heights in Quezon City.

Their services include gluta drip, diamond facial, warts removal, stemcell, Korean glass skin, fat melter, lipo laser, underarms whitening, botox and noselift, to name a few.

“We are genuinely committed to providing exceptional service, real results with a great value for money with our affordable and effective cosmetic injectable and skincare treatments,” owner and CEO Mary Grace Juliano said.

“Your safety and satisfaction are our top priorities, and our mission is to help you enrich your natural beauty and rediscover your inner beauty goddess through our wide range of treatments. We offer professional cosmetic products and services, from cosmetic injectable, non-invasive cosmetic therapy to cosmetic surgery. We aim to give you a beauty vacation with every visit, and our Queen Girls are more than ready to attend to every beauty concern and to provide excellent pampering services,” she added.

RELATED: WATCH: Miss Earth Philippines 2023 candidates on Women's Month