Niece, Buscalan locals react to Apo Whang-Od magazine cover

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 4:49pm
Centenarian and mambabatok (hand-tapped tattoo artist) Apo Whang-Od is on the cover of the April issue of Vogue Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — The villagers and grandniece of Apo Whang-Od said they are happy with her cover and feature on the April issue of Vogue Philippines. 

Philstar.com reached out to Grace Palicas and Gilbert Oggay, grandniece and nephew of Apo Whang-Od, respectively, to know about their thoughts on the beauty issue of the said magazine. 

"Natutuwa 'yung mga locals," said Oggay. 

Following in the footsteps of her aunt as a tattoo artist, Grace shared that the magazine had contacted the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, which accompanied them to Whang-Od's village in Buscalan, Kalinga. 

"It's also good because it's for Woman's Day so we are happy that Apo is in the cover po," said Grace. 

Apo Whang-Od, born Maria Oggay, is 106 years old. She is known as one of the last remaining mambabatoks (hand-tapped tattoo artist) of her generation. Today, Apo Whang-Od has about 90 apprentices. 

"Apo Maria 'Whang-Od' Oggay symbolizes the strength and beauty of the Filipino spirit," the magazine wrote on its social media post. "Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe—signifying strength, bravery, and beauty—on the skin of thousands of people who have made the pilgrimage to Buscalan."

