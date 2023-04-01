Beach-bound? Vanessa Hudgens shares body-positive bikini advice

MANILA, Philippines — After Disney’s “High School Musical,” Vanessa Hudgens shed off her wholesome image and began to be known for her sultry bikini body that has been in the cover of many magazines from Shape to Maxim.

Recently, she showcased her sexiness once more in a series of photos and videos showing her while exploring Palawan.

“I’m a big nature girl, I’m a big beach girl, there’s so many beautiful beaches here that I still have to go to,” she said at her media conference yesterday for her new travel documentary by TEN17P.

When asked by Philstar.com for tips on how to achieve a Philippines-beach-worthy body, the country’s first Hollywood star global tourism ambassador quipped: “Oh my gosh. I wouldn’t know, honestly. I used to have it. And then I fell in love and then you know. I kind of threw all of that out of the window. The workout, the gym, just kind of dissipates.”

“But I guess having sunscreen would be really good to have to have a beach body so you don’t come out of it like burned real crisp because the sun is very strong. A big hat.”

She stressed that no matter what one’s size or shape is, “I feel like bodies are beautiful. They all look different and they all should be celebrated!”

