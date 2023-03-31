^

Heart Evangelista: Filipinos now treated better at Fashion Weeks abroad

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 9:58am
MANILA, Philippines — After attending different fashion weeks from New York to Milan and Paris for years now, Heart Evangelista has observed how much treatment of Filipino influencers like her have changed.

At her recent contract renewal as endorser of shopping app Zalora, Heart shared that from being virtually a nobody in the global fashion scene, Filipinos’ fashion sense is now being acknowledged internationally.

“It’s really so nice that the Philippines and Filipinos are investing on themselves now. Especially when it comes to taking care of yourself,” she said.

“I remember a couple of years ago, when I went to Paris Fashion Week, not a lot of people knew the purchasing market of the Philippines,” she pondered.

“And now, whenever you say you’re a Filipino, they say na parang, ‘Wow, the sales of this and that,’ it’s so positive. And it’s nakaka-proud!”

Foreign fashion houses, said Heart, now give importance to Filipinos in terms of fashion.

“People know na that when I go there, I represent our country, they give me better clothes. It’s different because they know that Filipinos are really watching and looking. They know that (Filipinos) really want to get inspired.”

Heart is indeed honored, more so, as a Filipina picked to be the face of an international brand like Zalora for three years now.

“We’ve been through so much, we’ve been through a lot of campaigns and I just felt that way with Zalora because they really embody something that I truly believe in – expressing yourself, being authentic, and what they stand for different brands, and I thought about how flexible they are.”

