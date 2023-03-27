^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Miss Earth Philippines 2023 candidates on Women's Month

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth Philippines 2023 candidates shared their message to women as they celebrate International Women’s Month this March. 

Philstar.com had the chance to talk about femininity with the candidates during the recent opening of Morph Aesthetics in Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

Laguna's Yllana Aduana said that every woman should use their voice to empower others. 

“This month of March, as we celebrate every woman today, we make sure to use our voice not only to empower other people or empower our causes, but also to empower ourselves so we can inspire other people to do the same,” Yllana said.  

@morphaesthetics.ph Some snippets from #MorphAesthetics ? original sound - MORPH Aesthetics

For Cavite’s Naoimi Henave, Women’s Month is a celebration of femininity.

“For Women's month, I really want to share the message to celebrate our femininity and that we should be proud of how we are living our lives as independent individuals. I just want to share that we should celebrate ourselves,” she said.  

“For every woman out there, just be strong, just be independent. You are powerful and you got this,” Pangasinan’s Kerri Reilly said. 
 
Batangas’ Lasil Relevo said women have the power to make a difference.

“As a woman of the earth, I just want to say that all woman should just embrace their beautifulness, their uniqueness because at the end of the day we are strong and together we can make a difference to the world,” she said. 

The newes Morph Aesthetics branch is located at the 3rd floor of IL Terrazzo in Tomas Morato Avenue, Quezon City. 

"We are committed to provide you topnotch solutions on all your beauty needs through our innovative machines and professionally trained aestheticians," said Morph Aesthetics CEO Ma. Cristina Doble.

The clinic's treatments include beauty drips, injectables, facial treatments, slimming treatments and laser treatments.

MISS EARTH

WOMEN'S MONTH
Longchamp's new boutique concept recreates a Parisian apartment
1 day ago

Longchamp's new boutique concept recreates a Parisian apartment

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
As in a private apartment, each space in the Longchamp boutique has its own special ambiance.
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates slay the runway with sustainable Filipino designs
1 day ago

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates slay the runway with sustainable Filipino designs

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
In celebration of Women's Month, Araneta City showcased sustainable fashion in a runway show with the creations of Filipino...
Beyoncé collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'
2 days ago

Beyoncé collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Award-winning singer Beyoncé has collaborated with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for a new couture...
Slovak Republic leaves Miss Universe for Miss Earth
2 days ago

Slovak Republic leaves Miss Universe for Miss Earth

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
After a slew of severed ties from various national organizations with the Miss Universe Organization, central European country Slovak...
Beyonce ending partnership with Adidas — reports
3 days ago

Beyonce ending partnership with Adidas — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Award-winning artist Beyonce is reportedly ending her partnership with sports brand Adidas after four years.
