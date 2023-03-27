WATCH: Miss Earth Philippines 2023 candidates on Women's Month

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth Philippines 2023 candidates shared their message to women as they celebrate International Women’s Month this March.

Philstar.com had the chance to talk about femininity with the candidates during the recent opening of Morph Aesthetics in Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

Laguna's Yllana Aduana said that every woman should use their voice to empower others.

“This month of March, as we celebrate every woman today, we make sure to use our voice not only to empower other people or empower our causes, but also to empower ourselves so we can inspire other people to do the same,” Yllana said.

For Cavite’s Naoimi Henave, Women’s Month is a celebration of femininity.

“For Women's month, I really want to share the message to celebrate our femininity and that we should be proud of how we are living our lives as independent individuals. I just want to share that we should celebrate ourselves,” she said.

“For every woman out there, just be strong, just be independent. You are powerful and you got this,” Pangasinan’s Kerri Reilly said.



Batangas’ Lasil Relevo said women have the power to make a difference.

“As a woman of the earth, I just want to say that all woman should just embrace their beautifulness, their uniqueness because at the end of the day we are strong and together we can make a difference to the world,” she said.

