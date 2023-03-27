Peru is crownedÂ ReinaÂ HispanoamericanaÂ 2022, Philippines in Top 14

Peru is crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2022, Philippines in Top 14

Arlette Rujel of Peru was crowned the 31st Reina Hispanoamericana on March 25, 2023 in Bolivia.

MANILA, Philippines — Arlette Rujel of Peru was crowned the 31st Reina Hispanoamericana, besting 28 other hopefuls at the close of the glitzy rites in Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia. She was also adjudged Miss Photogenic in one of the pre-pageant events.

Her court is comprised of Adriana Perez of Venezuela (Virreina Hispanoamericana and Ambassador of Nueva Santa Cruz), Guilhermina Montarroyos of Brazil (1st runner-up, Best Tanned by Farfalla, Best Silhouette by Medical Center, Miss Sports by Solaris, and Experts Favorite), Ediris Rivera of Puerto Rico (2nd runner-up), Diana Robles of Mexico (3rd runner-up), and Ma. Luisa Cuesta of Colombia (4th runner-up and Ambassador of Daewoo).

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 Ingrid Teresita Santamaria made it to the Top 14. The other ladies who made it to the semifinal round were Ma. Alejandra Acosta (Costa Rica), Anita-Maria Rojas (Chile), Serafina Nchama (Guinea Ecuatorial), Yennifer Perez (Nicaragua), Ma. Jose Garcia (España), Lady Leon (Republica Dominicana) and Alyanni Trujillo (Cuba).

The other recipients of the special awards were Guatemala (Best National Costume), Germany (Best Smile by Orest), Argentina (Miss Congeniality), and Bolivia (Top Model by Kosi).

This year's panel of judges included Nuva Montenegro, Emilio Cantillo, Jose Castro, Carolina Ibañez, Dr. Abel Montaño, Dr. Regina Tuero, and reigning Miss Charm International Luma Russo of Brazil.

Outgoing queen Andrea Bazarte of Mexico crowned the Peruvian beauty at the culmination of a show that was entirely broadcast in Spanish. The 31st Reina Hispanoamericana coronation night was beamed live to a global audience through Promocciones Gloria's channels on YouTube and Facebook.

