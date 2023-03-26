^

Fashion and Beauty

Longchamp's new boutique concept recreates a Parisian apartment

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 2:38pm
Longchamp's new boutique concept recreates a Parisian apartment
The facade of the Longchamp store at Greenbelt 5.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — These days, high-end stores no longer look like regular boutiques. They continue to innovate to make the shopping experience much more pleasurable and stress-free especially for their regular clients.

The latest to refurbish their stores and change their entire display concept is Longchamp.

Walk into a Longchamp boutique anywhere in the world, and the feeling you will get is like walking into a Parisian apartment.

Just as every home reflects the passion, experiences and personality of the people who live there, so will you find the Parisian brand’s new design concept reflected in the décor. It creates a warm and welcoming ambiance and highlights creative curiosity and a cosmopolitan mindset.

The lounge area

Each space has its own ambiance

As in a private apartment, each space in the Longchamp boutique has its own special ambiance.

The welcoming area has a high desk, which is like the workshop table of the place, and here you find the season’s key pieces on bookshelf-inspired displays. The new pieces of leather goods and accessories are juxtaposed with prints, books and decorative objects that reflect the themes and colors of the season’s collection. This will thus change when the next season’s collection arrive.

At the heart of Longchamp’s Parisian-style apartment is the lounge, which comes with typical Haussmannian moldings, vintage-style furniture, cozy rugs and comfortable chairs to lounge on and have coffee, too! Find a fascinating array of objects in the area, from flea-market finds to specially commissioned pieces.

Le Pliage has its own space here — a library-style wall energized by vertical strips of pop color.

Le Pliage's private space

Down to the details

As it would be in a lovingly curated apartment, the attention to detail is curiously impeccable. Every detail reflects the colors, codes and values of Longchamp, such as the touches of heritage dark green that evoke tradition and authenticity and splashes of bold light green to convey energy and modernity.

An important feature of the store’s new design concept is the presence of at least one item from the Longchamp archives in every boutique.

It usually comes in the form of leather-covered pipes and smokers’ accessories because the Parisian brand started as a maker of such items. Now, the interplay between such items and Longchamp’s contemporary collections tells an interesting story, indeed.

Longchamp is distributed in the Philippines by Stores Specialists Inc. and its store is located at Greenbelt 5, Makati.

RELATED: Nike, Adidas, H&M, Mango, etc. to go on sale up to 90% off on Zalora

LONGCHAMP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Longchamp's new boutique concept recreates a Parisian apartment
1 hour ago

Longchamp's new boutique concept recreates a Parisian apartment

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
As in a private apartment, each space in the Longchamp boutique has its own special ambiance.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates slay the runway with sustainable Filipino designs
5 hours ago

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates slay the runway with sustainable Filipino designs

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
In celebration of Women's Month, Araneta City showcased sustainable fashion in a runway show with the creations of Filipino...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Beyonc&eacute; collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'
1 day ago

Beyoncé collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Award-winning singer Beyoncé has collaborated with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for a new couture...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Slovak Republic leaves Miss Universe for Miss Earth
1 day ago

Slovak Republic leaves Miss Universe for Miss Earth

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
After a slew of severed ties from various national organizations with the Miss Universe Organization, central European country Slovak...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Beyonce ending partnership with Adidas &mdash; reports
1 day ago

Beyonce ending partnership with Adidas — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Award-winning artist Beyonce is reportedly ending her partnership with sports brand Adidas after four years.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe reveals criteria for 2023 winner
4 days ago

Miss Universe reveals criteria for 2023 winner

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
For the forthcoming 72nd Miss Universe competition, JKN Global Group chief executive officer Anne Jakrajutatip posted on social...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with