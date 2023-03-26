Longchamp's new boutique concept recreates a Parisian apartment

MANILA, Philippines — These days, high-end stores no longer look like regular boutiques. They continue to innovate to make the shopping experience much more pleasurable and stress-free especially for their regular clients.

The latest to refurbish their stores and change their entire display concept is Longchamp.

Walk into a Longchamp boutique anywhere in the world, and the feeling you will get is like walking into a Parisian apartment.

Just as every home reflects the passion, experiences and personality of the people who live there, so will you find the Parisian brand’s new design concept reflected in the décor. It creates a warm and welcoming ambiance and highlights creative curiosity and a cosmopolitan mindset.

The lounge area

Each space has its own ambiance

As in a private apartment, each space in the Longchamp boutique has its own special ambiance.

The welcoming area has a high desk, which is like the workshop table of the place, and here you find the season’s key pieces on bookshelf-inspired displays. The new pieces of leather goods and accessories are juxtaposed with prints, books and decorative objects that reflect the themes and colors of the season’s collection. This will thus change when the next season’s collection arrive.

At the heart of Longchamp’s Parisian-style apartment is the lounge, which comes with typical Haussmannian moldings, vintage-style furniture, cozy rugs and comfortable chairs to lounge on and have coffee, too! Find a fascinating array of objects in the area, from flea-market finds to specially commissioned pieces.

Le Pliage has its own space here — a library-style wall energized by vertical strips of pop color.

Le Pliage's private space

Down to the details

As it would be in a lovingly curated apartment, the attention to detail is curiously impeccable. Every detail reflects the colors, codes and values of Longchamp, such as the touches of heritage dark green that evoke tradition and authenticity and splashes of bold light green to convey energy and modernity.

An important feature of the store’s new design concept is the presence of at least one item from the Longchamp archives in every boutique.

It usually comes in the form of leather-covered pipes and smokers’ accessories because the Parisian brand started as a maker of such items. Now, the interplay between such items and Longchamp’s contemporary collections tells an interesting story, indeed.

Longchamp is distributed in the Philippines by Stores Specialists Inc. and its store is located at Greenbelt 5, Makati.

