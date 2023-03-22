^

Fashion and Beauty

Summer beauty junkies' playground opens

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 9:39am
Simply dubbed "Summer Sundown," the beauty fair coincided with the global celebration of Women's Month.
MANILA, Philippines — Rustans' The Beauty Source unveiled its well-attended GRLPWR event at the Shangri-la Plaza recently. Simply dubbed "Summer Sundown," the beauty fair coincided with the global celebration of Women's Month.

The opening day party saw shoppers grooving to the spins of deejays Jimmy Nocon and Luane de Lima, while filling their bags with purchases and prizes from participating brands.

Some of the fun-filled booths included Acca Kappa's giant ball toss, Dior's sweet cookie treats, Nars' four-way puzzle play, Sisley's exciting scoop where patrons simply digged for product samples from a box covered with confetti; as well as steaming brew from Mac's Studio Fix Café and Jane Iredale's generous wonderwall.

The much-anticipated Beauty Addict affair for its members, and shoppers alike, ushered in the summer season, together with its itineraries to hit the beaches and explore new hideaways. Skincare, daily beauty tools, and must-haves offered myriad options to choose from.

Shoppers who made a minimum purchase of P2,500 until May 31 are entitled to a raffle entry, where the winner gets to enjoy a four-day/three-night trip for two to El Nido, including free travel passage from Airswift. While those who spend P30,000 until April 30 will each receive an Ethnique Aurora tote bag that's created from stunning handwoven fabrics with sophisticated designs.

