Miss Universe reveals criteria for 2023 winner

R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2022, poses for a portrait after being crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 71st Miss Universe Competition on January 14, 2023 (January 15, Manila time) at the New Orleans Ernst N. Morial Convention Center.

MANILA, Philippines — Each year, the Miss Universe Organization seeks out that one woman who will best represent the organization and the causes they espouse. And despite people wanting a particular mold for the winner, each year crowns somebody unique!

For the forthcoming 72nd Miss Universe competition, JKN Global Group chief executive officer Anne Jakrajutatip posted on social media what she's looking for in the 2023 queen.

She wrote, "This year, we're looking for 'The Ability to Force for Change mindset.' I like women who are fearless and not afraid of disruption.

"She must be open-minded and would love to compliment, instead of making the complaint during the time of change. The next iconic Woman of the Universe must always stay positive and seek out the opportunities from every crises."

Pageant aficionados are wondering if the national organizations are already applying the said parameter, whether in their pre-pageant selection and/or final show deliberations.

While the guideline said aspiring queens should not be afraid of disruption, it follows that they should not be a cause or contributing factor to any "disruption," small or great.

It would seem one of the Top 40 candidates from the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 lineup may have been involved in a disruption of sorts. Whether she is or isn't the person involved in a conversation thread bad mouthing Celeste Cortesi and Katrina Llegado during their journey with the national pageant last year remains the subject of speculation.

Yet, if you check the lineup of official candidates on social media, her profile is no longer there. Whether she bowed out of the race as representative of a city in the South, or was taken out of the competition by the organization, that remains to be seen.

The 72nd Miss Universe edition will unfold come December in El Salvador. While the national pageant is scheduled to take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 13. Stay tuned!

