Son Ye Jin, Dominique Cojuangco wear 'twinning' wedding gowns

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 10:39am
MANILA, Philippines — Gretchen Barretto and Tonyboy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique and Korean star Son Ye Jin wore the same gowns on their respective weddings. 

Dominique tied the knot recently with businessman Michael Hearn in a church ceremony held in San Agustin Church with a reception in National Museum of Natural History. 

Both Dominique and Ye-jin wore an elegant, pearly white Elie Saab wedding gown. 

In her past interview, Dominique said that she met Michael while she's studying in British School Manila. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple got engaged in October 2021. She said then that her parents approved of his romance with Michael. 

“My parents are in love with Michael and are so happy about our relationship," she said. 

“He doesn’t just take great care of me, but of them as well. I don’t know which one of them was more elated, but they both reacted very positively toward the engagement,” she added. 

Ye-jin, meanwhile, got married with her "Crash Landing In You" co-star Hyun Bin last March 2022. 

The gown was from Elie's Bridal Spring 2022 collection. 

RELATED: Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

