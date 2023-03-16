Ukraine declared Miss Universe 2022 National Costume winner

MANILA, Philippines — Two months after the culmination of the 71st Miss Universe competition in New Orleans, the Miss Universe Organization finally announced the winner of the Best National Costume.

Originally announced to be named by February 28, the online poll stretched until March 15, before the results could be obtained - and only after a broadcast rewatch.

Ukraine's Viktoria Apanasenko and her "Warrior of Light" ensemble won as Best National Costume over 82 other fabulously created ensembles, as decided by the voting public.

Created by Lesia Patoka of Patoka Studio, with wings by The Crooked Feather, the ensemble was put together in four months under extreme conditions - to the sound of sirens, without electricity, and by candlelight!

"'The Warrior of Light' costume is a personification of the inner strength of Ukrainians, our courage, determination,and love for the freedom that is flowing in our veins. While creating this costume, we wanted to put the idea that war cannot break our strength and discolor our hearts.

"Even blazing, Ukraine will be reborn like a phoenix and will shine with bright rays of kindness and faith. It also symbolizes every woman who is fighting for her rights, freedom, and her future. Each of us is the Warrior of Light," intimated Miss Universe Ukraine 2022 Viktoria Apanasenko, in a written statement.

During the National Costume competition, the hosts, as part of their description said, "Nothing in this world can stop the spread of her wings!"

Pageant fans and supporters are still optimistic that the MUO will announce the other minor award winners in the months to come. The 72nd Miss Universe edition will unfold by year's end in El Salvador. Stay tuned!

