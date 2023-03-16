Take it from Kim Soo Hyun: Summer 2023 beauty essentials

MANILA, Philippines — Revenge travel is back after two years of staying home!

This summer, as you visit your favorite beaches, make sure to be equipped with the following health and beauty essentials:

Self-love from the star

Y.O.U Beauty/Released 'My Love from the Star' actor Kim Soo-hyun

Love for oneself is held in high regard for several reasons that prove hugely beneficial. Most of us agree that it is a need and a right to feel content with our own identity without seeking out external validation. Truly believing that our existence itself is enough to be worthy of compassion invites growth, healthier life decisions, and eventually, success as we deem it.

The art of self-love truly aligns us with our own beautiful and unique self, which leads us to establish stronger bonds. Only when we recognize the depth of our value can we completely give and receive love in its most authentic form–a crucial sentiment we must always keep in mind.

The cultivation of self-love through methods that resonate with our love language is a lifelong journey that many of us chose to embark on. Though it’s true that the formula to loving oneself is a personal feat, we’re delighted to offer one way to set your self-love era in motion this season!

Whether you’re into sweet caresses, affirmative words, loving acts of service, spending quality time, or giving and receiving gifts, an ensemble that allows you to revel in a youthful appearance channels these love languages through a simple pampering routine. Nothing says self-care more than spoiling yourself with Y.O.U Beauty’s Advanced Youth Series, a product line meticulously designed to future-proof your skin!

Show your skin some love with a set of products formulated with Plantide X TM , a plant derived peptide which helps strengthen the skin’s resilience by repairing your collagen proteins. No more constant woes about the early signs of aging! With fine lines and wrinkles out of the picture, you’re bound to have a plumper, firmer skin–the perfect combination for your much-desired youthful glow.

This skincare series currently includes a Revitalizing Micro Essence that strengthen the skin’s barrier, an Intensive Peptide Serum that helps in reducing the appearance of fine lines, and our current best-seller: the Recharging Peptide Eye Cream, widely known for enhancing the under-eye area by reducing puffiness and dark circles. In addition to these, Y.O.U Beauty recently introduced two new products under the Advanced Youth Series: the Line-Smoothing Peptide Day Cream with SPF 15 that helps maintain skin elasticity for that lifted and bouncy skin, and Line-Smoothing Peptide Night Cream that combats the early signs of aging during the skin's nightly repair phase while intensely hydrating skin. Add these to your holy grail regime to future proof your skin!

Shop the product range online today through the Y.O.U Beauty Lazada and Shopee stores. Or visit select Watsons, SM Beauty, Robinsons Department Store, Metro Retail, LCC Department Store, Gaisano Capital Group, Prince Retail Group, KCC, Mart One and The Landmark.

Summer shopping deals

Watsons Philippines/Released Just by taking a selfie, the Skinfie app can analyze your skin and recommend the right products for your skin needs.

Watsons has the widest range of products that will nourish and protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. To introduce its summer campaign “Summer shopping na sa Watsons,” the retailer is launching an activation at SM Mall of Asia Atrium with different activities from participating brands such as samplings, product demos, and gifts with purchase for shoppers.

The activation will stay in MOA until March 15. After that, it moves to SM Megamall from March 17 to 22 to SM North Edsa from March 24-29, and finally to SM Cebu from April 18 to 24.

“We know that everyone is looking forward to the summer season, which is why we at Watsons want to assist our customers to be summer-ready and have their best summer ever. We aim to ensure that they have all the essentials necessary to stay healthy, radiant, protected, and beautiful throughout the summer. They will find everything here at the Watsons Summer Mall Event,” said Aimee Pernia, Watsons Group Category Manager, Trading Beauty.

“Summer is a time for fun and adventure, and here at Watsons, we’re partnering with the best health and beauty brands to bring our customers the best products for the season. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the special promos, exclusive discounts, and amazing prizes, including an Asian cruise trip and 1,000 Health & Beauty Online vouchers, only available to Watsons Club members. Join us as we make this summer healthy, beautiful, and sustainable. Visit our 1000+ Watsons stores nationwide or download the Watsons app to shop online. Let’s all make this summer unforgettable! Tara na at mag-Summer shopping na sa Watsons,” said Jared de Guzman, Watson Customer Director.

The participating brands in “Summer shopping na sa Watsons” are Anessa, Beach Hut, Belo, Biore, Cetaphil, Garnier, Herbal Essences, Kojiesan, L’oreal, Luxe Organix, Maybelline, Neutrogena, Nivea, Oxecure, Pantene, Penshoppe, Ponds, Quick FX, Snail White, Sun Play, Trizie and Vaseline.

Now that travel is back and summer is here, be protected at the beach with your faves from Watsons. Three lucky Watsons club winners can get a chance to win an Asian Cruise for 2 with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P1,000. Elite Members get 2x raffle entries. Plus, Watsons is giving away P2 million worth of vouchers which you can use to shop online.

Prior to this, the company opened its 1,000th store in SM The Block in Quezon City to celebrate its 20th anniversary in the Philippines. The branch will have its first state-of-the-art clinic powered by The Medical City that features virtual consultation and remote physical examination. Vaccination services for flu, HPV and pneumonia will be available at the clinic soon.

Watsons Supplement Finder is also available to support its pharmacy service and help customers get personalized recommendations on the best vitamins and supplements for them.

“The good thing about this this new store is first we had to understand our customers because everything we do is suited to what, how they shop and who we are. So, the first thing that we had to find out was what our customers love and their convenience,” the brand’s Customer Director Jared De Guzman said in an interview with the media.

“When you're at home or at the office and you're so busy, we know that our customers can shop on our Watson's app. They can go by to our nearest store, pick and collect your orders in 30 minutes or less,” he added.

To respond to the customers’ needs, Watsons’ new flagship store is not only designed to offer a modern and stylish shopping environment, but also create an immersive and interactive experience for its customers.

Leveraging on an extensive store network in Philippines, its Online Express delivery service is available so that customers can have their products delivered to their doorsteps in three hours or choose to pick up orders at store within 30 minutes via Click & Collect Express.

This new store is a model for the future of beauty shopping with special discovery areas. There’s a Skinfie Lab, a skin analysis tool that creates personalized skincare recommendations based on selfies. The tool, which is also housed in the Watsons app, is able to detect a range of facial attributes from a customer’s selfie, including acne, fine lines, pigmentation and overall skin condition. Meanwhile, makeup lovers can try hundreds of lipsticks, mascara, eyeshadow, brow products and foundation in its virtual makeup experience section.

Unlocking the power of natural

Our skin is the body’s largest and most visible organ. It serves to protect everything, trapping moisture in while keeping allergens, irritants, and pollutants out. Having sensitive skin is natural, but it’s often overlooked or misunderstood. Many don’t realize that sensitive skin isn’t a skin type, but rather a skin state, may it be dry skin, hormonal skin, sunburned, red, or eczema prone – it’s all sensitive. So, paying attention to your skin, learning about skincare, and adopting good habits can prevent skin flare-ups and lead to a lifetime of healthier skin.

November is National Healthy Skin Month, making it a great time to give your skin that extra care it needs. It is also a good reminder for everyone to know more about the products they use to manage their sensitive skin.

Aveeno has once again unlocked the power of oats with its science-based formulation that appeals to a wide range of people with sensitive to eczema-prone skin. These are people who are looking for a better solution to relieve them from their skin conditions. “We know that sensitive skin is real and can have a tremendous impact on one’s quality of life. The brand's commitment is to care for people with sensitive skin—dry, itchy, and eczematic by combining scientific research with the strong power of oats. As a leader in skin science, the brand has everyday solutions made with effective formulations proven to soothe, help heal and protect dry, sensitive skin.” said senior marketing manager for skin health franchise Nica Rollan.

The brand is also recommended by dermatologists as our products are thoughtfully formulated for sensitive skin, free of parabens, phthalates, and dyes. Johnson and Johnson research and development scientist for skin health, Chernis Low, shared: “We are mindful of our consumers’ concern, and seek to address their needs by unlocking the power of natural ingredients in our science-backed solutions.”

Through the years, the brand has innovated solutions for different levels of skin needs and sensitivities all with the power of oats. Daily Moisture is for people with normal/ sensitive skin. Its key ingredient is prebiotic colloidal oats which helps prevent daily skin sensitivity and dryness by locking in moisture. For those experiencing dry to sensitive skin, Skin Relief helps restore moisture loss, soothes, and relieves dryness. It also provides long-lasting protection with its triple oat complex and natural colloidal oats. It also offers a specialized line for eczema-prone skin by combining triple oats and ceramides in Dermexa, which provides immediate comfort, prevents flare-ups, and the recurrence of extreme dryness. The brand's new and improved line of products continues to build on its heritage of care by continuously researching ingredients on nature’s soothing and healing properties to help provide care for all skin, even the most sensitive. The new products now have +50% more oat extract in prebiotic triple oat complex for immediate relief from your dry and itchy skin in as fast as 60 seconds. The products are available in Watsons or on the official Johnson and Johnson Lazada and Shopee pages.

Give your hair some love

Photo release Your hair and scalp health are just as important as the rest of your beauty routine.

The new year usually calls for a change of looks. But this year, why not make it a point to include hair care in your self-care rituals? Whether you want to try a new ‘do or stick to your classic style, maintaining your locks should be part of your daily routine to keep frizzy strands and even dandruff at bay. One of the keys of growing gorgeous tresses is looking after the health of your scalp, which serves as the base where your hair takes root. Scalp health expert Selsun Blue can help you achieve your hair goals this year with a trio of products that works better than your everyday shampoo.

Every Selsun Blue shampoo is formulated with the active ingredient Selenium Sulfide 1%, an anti-infective and anti-fungal agent approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. It can prevent fungus and bacteria from growing on the scalp, slow down the rate of skin cell death, and ultimately prevent dandruff. It also provides relief from common symptoms of dandruff like flaking and itching. The scalp isn’t great in keeping moisture, which is a must in keeping it flake-free and healthy-looking, so all three products are infused with Honey Extract to restore hair and scalp hydration for long lasting moisturization. Each variant also come with additional benefits to help with your specific hair needs. The shampoo is ideal for those with tough dandruff woes as it comes with added menthol that helps soothe the skin and reduce itchiness to achieve overall relief for your scalp.

The Pro 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a shampoo and conditioner in one convenient formulation, perfect for those who are always on the go. It contains hyaluronic acid that’s known to reduce frizz and vitamin B5 that can help promote healthy hair growth, making your locks softer and healthier. Finally, Pro Extra Moisturizing is infused with Arginine HCL and Lysine HCL

that can repair dry and damaged hair by protecting and retaining the moisture in the scalp and the hair—leaving them not only clean and flake free but also more conditioned every after use.

For best results, apply shampoo onto wet hair and scalp. Massage gently over entire scalp for approximately a minute and rinse. Repeat process but this time leave the shampoo on the scalp for two to three minutes. Be sure to thoroughly rinse after. Use at least two times a week. Your hair and scalp health are just as important as the rest of your beauty routine. Look your best every single time with the right and effective product for you. Find them at your nearest Watsons or Mercury Drug branches, also available in select Robinson’s Supermarkets, The Marketplace, South Star Drug, and online through the Mentholatum store on Shopee and Lazada.

Break free from breakouts

Breakouts are so uncool - not only that they are itchy and painful; they can affect one's self-confidence, too!

One of Asia's top anti-acne brands from Japan, Acnes, offers solutions: Anti-Acne Pimple Patch for absorbing oil and pus; gentle soap-free cleanser Creamy Wash; Oil-Control Moisturizer to hydrate and soothe skin; Powder Lotion for balancing sebum; and Anti-Acne Spot Gel to help shrink acne with sulfur for oil-control and Salicylic Acid (BHA) to unclog pores.

A trusted acne care expert, Acnes features skincare solutions with acne-fighting ingredients like Centella Asiatica or Cica extract for the recovery of blemishes. The pimple patch is exclusively available at Watsons, while all other products are available in Watsons and Mercury Drug.

Summer glow for busy bees

Artistry Studio Skin is a multifunctional skincare line that fits busy lifestyles. These multitaskers aim to clear one's complexion, amp up hydration, and energize skin's healthy and glowing look. The skincare line boasts of new ingredient technologies like Zen, botanical stress fixers to tame irritation, and Energy Complex, re-energizing vitamins to boost skin's glow power.

100% natural-origin Hyaluronic Acid

Human Nature/Released Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, making it one of the most effective moisturizing ingredients in the world of skincare.

With all the stress, dryness, and grime we get every day whether at home or as we go out, keeping that supple and youthful glow is getting more difficult than ever! Regular moisturizers are not enough to replenish and lock in the moisture our skin needs every day. Hold on to the ultimate power hydrator – hyaluronic acid! But what’s the hype all about?

Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, making it one of the most effective moisturizing ingredients in the world of skincare. Simply put, this gooey, gel-like humectant works like a super absorbent sponge, retaining water to keep your skin moist.

On the hunt for products that will help you achieve leveled-up moisture while nourishing your skin and treating your skin woes? Say HYA to local brand Human Nature’s latest innovation–its 100% natural-origin Hyaluronic Acid Gel Day Moisturizer. According to the brand's study, 9 out of 10 found their skin soft and supple after use and are satisfied with its absorbability and weight on skin.

Our bodies naturally produce hyaluronic acid, but our natural aging process and exposure to external factors like UV rays and pollution inevitably reduce the amount of hyaluronic acid in the skin. To slow down the decline and level up your moisture, experts say bringing in hyaluronic acid–especially one that’s genuinely natural and nourishing–into your everyday skincare arsenal is key to achieve the skin of your dreams. However, let’s be honest: while its benefits are truly heavenly, it can be extra challenging to incorporate hyaluronic acid into our skincare routine given its high price points on the market today, especially for the higher quality ones you can really trust to deliver.

But worry no more! You can now say HYAs to dream skin with this 100% natural origin hyaluronic acid and witness its wonders below–all within the price range of basic moisturizers without hyaluronic acid. Human Nature's new 100% natural origin hyaluronic acid moisturizer has aloe vera that helps mega-moisturize and soothe the skin. It also boosts hydration levels with Betaine, giving your skin that dreamy dewy glow.

Given the Philippines’ tropical climate, the product is also a perfect addition to your daily skincare arsenal because its lightweight, non-greasy, and easily absorbed by the skin—not to mention it also comes in a refreshing fruity floral scent. According to an article by WebMD, multiple evidences show that hyaluronic acid helps with soft tissue growth and prompts the body to make more collagen and elastin. It also has Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps nourish and protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals. This power- packed combination will help to enhance your skin’s elasticity, improve firmness, and help minimize wrinkles.

Hoping to heal your acne marks faster and reduce scarring in a more nourishing way? Let Hyaluronic Acid Gel Day Moisturizer do the work for you. As per Healthline, 2 research shows that hyaluronic acid regulates inflammation levels, helping wounds heal faster. It also boasts antibacterial properties, so it may reduce infection risks when you apply the moisturizer directly to open minor wounds. Created with only genuinely natural and nourishing ingredients, this pocket-friendly moisturizer goes a long way in keeping your skin at its best. The Hyaluronic Acid Gel Day Moisturizer is now available at all Human Nature branches and online through humanheartnature.com/buy.

'Presko' squad goals

P&G/Released The communities received donations of Whisper sanitary products, along with a provision of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials, co-made with World Vision.

Over 25,000 beneficiaries across World Vision’s communities will receive Whisper pads, which is also in line with its “Buy-One, Share-One" e-commerce campaign. Whisper pledged to match and donate menstrual hygiene essentials for every Whisper product sold on Shopee from May 28 to June 30, 2022. It successfully delivered its first batch of donations to a World Vision community in Laurel, Batangas last month, with over 12,000 seen to benefit from the initial set of goods.

Program participants were young students, Lyke and Ladyline, from Balakilong Integrated School. The two expressed their gratitude to P&G, Whisper, Shopee Philippines, and World Vision - quoting, “Ito po’y importante sa amin dahil kahit bata pa kami ay mapoprotektahan at maaalagaan na namin ang aming mga sarili, ang aming mga kaibigan at mga mahal sa buhay. Natutunan din namin na dapat hindi ikinakahiya [and menstruation] dahil ito ay natural na pinagdadaanan ng mga babae, at buong tapang po namin itong haharapin dahil alam po namin na hindi kami nagiisa pag sumapit po ito.”

Aside from the community in Batangas, Whisper also partnered with communities across Philippines, including Baseco, Malabon, Quezon City, Misamis Occidental, and Zamboanga del Norte.

The communities received donations of Whisper sanitary products, along with a provision of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials, co-made with World Vision. The beneficiaries were likewise taught the four components of Menstrual Hygiene Management, which included: access to menstrual products, soap and water for cleaning, safe and proper menstrual disposal and period education.

In one of the programs, Diana Nachor, who is the Health & Nutrition Technical Specialist of World Vision Development Foundation, Inc., shared the partnership's goal to debunk period myths and promote better menstrual health.

“Girls need to feel empowered to manage menstruation safely and hygienically with confidence and without shame - where no woman or girl is to be limited by something as natural and normal as her period,” she said.

Charm Banzuelo, P&G Senior Communications Manager, echoed the sentiment and added, “In many countries and communities, girls tend to miss some school days and other activities because of menstruation. It is crucial that we engage schools and families with period education and products so that women can fully, confidently, and equally participate in everyday life and take charge of their future. We hope that this simple gift goes a long way and that we can pass and share the confidence along.”

GenZ icons Belle Mariano and Andrea Brillantes fostered discussions around the advocacy along with other icons: AC Bonifacio, Kyline Alcantara, Maris Racal, and Francine Diaz committing to the success of #ShareTheConfidence campaign.

Another Whisper Presko Squad member and Batangas-native, Ayn Bernos, celebrated the brand’s recent donation drive that occurred in her hometown. She creates a heartfelt post on Instagram, mentioning “I’m on my second day of my period today. No biggie. More than a decade into this shared experience and I know how valuable support and guidance is especially to young girls going through puberty and their first period.”

Within #ShareTheConfidence, Whisper promotes its Whisper Breathable Cottony Soft pad among the participants. With this pad, it gives women the airy freshness and reliable leakage protection through its topsheet, which contains thousands of airflow vents locking the fluids in. It also helps in keeping women’s sensitive skin dry and clean, enabling women to avoid dreaded hot, stuffy, and sticky period situations. — Reports from Deni Rose Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit