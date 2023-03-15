WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates advocate for menstrual leave, share International Women's Month messages

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates have a message for all women this International Women’s Month.

“Happy Women's Month to everyone. To everyone, please enjoy being a woman and celebrate it,” Cebu's Mary Joy Dacoron said.

“I wish that more women will have the courage to explore their potentials,” Angeles City's Mirjan Hipolito said.

Bataan's Anna Lakrini said that women should support the two-day menstruation leave.

“Times are changing and so are we and I know women are often in doubt of who we are. I think we all should support the two-day menstruation leave. We all are capable and empowering,” she said.

Laguna's Trisha Martinez added that women should be proud of themselves.

“My message to all women out there is to feel proud about themselves and don't forget to reward themselves because we women are known for our nurturing skills. We always put others first but don't forget to put yourself first as well,” she said. — Photo and video by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

