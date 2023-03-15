^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates advocate for menstrual leave, share International Women's Month messages

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates have a message for all women this International Women’s Month.

“Happy Women's Month to everyone. To everyone, please enjoy being a woman and celebrate it,” Cebu's Mary Joy Dacoron said. 

“I wish that more women will have the courage to explore their potentials,” Angeles City's Mirjan Hipolito said. 

Bataan's Anna Lakrini said that women should support the two-day menstruation leave. 

“Times are changing and so are we and I know women are often in doubt of who we are. I think we all should support the two-day menstruation leave. We all are capable and empowering,” she said. 

Laguna's Trisha Martinez added that women should be proud of themselves. 

“My message to all women out there is to feel proud about themselves and don't forget to reward themselves because we women are known for our nurturing skills. We always put others first but don't forget to put yourself first as well,” she said. — Photo and video by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

RELATEDIs the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?

BINIBINING PILIPINAS

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S MONTH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates advocate for menstrual leave, share International Women's Month messages
Exclusive
1 hour ago

WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates advocate for menstrual leave, share International Women's Month messages

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates have a message for all women this International Women’s Month.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Cate Blanchett trending for not changing clothes from Oscars to Vanity Fair after-party
22 hours ago

Cate Blanchett trending for not changing clothes from Oscars to Vanity Fair after-party

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
As a sustainable fashion advocate, the Australian actress is known for repeating and repurposing red carpet outfits in the...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Chavit Singson reveals why he didn't buy Miss Universe
Exclusive
1 day ago

Chavit Singson reveals why he didn't buy Miss Universe

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson revealed that the Miss Universe franchise was offered to him...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Vilma Santos swears 'no retoke, botox' at 60th showbiz anniversary
Exclusive
1 day ago

Vilma Santos swears 'no retoke, botox' at 60th showbiz anniversary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
"Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos revealed her beauty secrets all these years, and these, she vowed, did not include "Salamat,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dolly de Leon wears ribbon for refugees at Oscars 2023 red carpet
2 days ago

Dolly de Leon wears ribbon for refugees at Oscars 2023 red carpet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Filipino actress Dolly de Leon wears her cause in a black suit accentuated with bloody red half-gloves, red pouch and a red...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Oscars 2023 red carpet: smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam
2 days ago

Oscars 2023 red carpet: smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

By Angela Weiss, Valerie Macon | 2 days ago
Here are some key looks from the Oscars red carpet:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with