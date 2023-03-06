^

Fashion and Beauty

Bashed Filipina teen named Charles & Keith's brand ambassador

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 11:37am
Bashed Filipina teen named Charles & Keith's brand ambassador
Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel receives new bags from fashion brand Charles & Keith
Screengrab from Zoe Gabriel via Tiktok

MANILA, Philippines — The Singapore-based Filipina teenager who received backlash for saying that the Charles & Keith bag is a luxury item is now the brand's ambassador. 

Zoe Gabriel posted on her Instagram account a photo of her being part of Charles & Keith's International Women's Day campaign. 

"This International Women's Day, let us celebrate with compassion," Zoe wrote in the caption. 

Last January, Zoe received messages of support after being bashed for calling Charles & Keith a luxury brand. 

She reacted to a comment on her post that referred to the brand, and shared her experience growing up not being able to afford buying expensive items. 

News of her being bashed reached the brand, and immediately after, company founders Charles and Keith Wong invited Zoe and her dad, a mechanical engineer working in Singapore, to have lunch and tour its headquarters in the popular Southeast Asian city-state.

