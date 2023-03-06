'Inspired by Francis M.': Ex-OFW living dream of making Pinoy pride apparel

MANILA, Philippines — A former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) is now living his dream of making Pinoy pride apparel now available in different countries abroad.

Michael Blas, owner of Juan The Mad clothing line, told Philstar.com that his dream began when he worked in South Korea in 2007 and noticed that Filipinos in that country wore international brands.

“Magmula noon ay itinanim ko sa sa aking sarili at naisip kong pagtapos ng kontrata at makauwi ay sisimulan kong gumawa ng brand na tungkol sa pagmamahal sa produkto na sariling atin. At nagsimula na nga ako noong taon 2018 at unang inilabas ang konseptong makabayan baluti (damit),” Michael said.

“Kahit may pag-aalangan sa konsepto ay laking kagalakan namin na madami ang nagandahan at sumuporta. Dito ko napagtanto na hindi pa tuluyang naglalaho ang pagiging makabayan ng ating mga kapwa Pilipino,” he added.

Michael said that he was inspired by the late Francis Magalona’s then clothing line as he is a fan of the “Master Rapper.”

“Sobrang patriotic ni Francis M, mula sa musika hanggang dinala niya sa pananamit,” he said.

Michael said that he chose the Filipino concept for Filipinos to embrace our culture. He added that the goal of the brand is to give inspiration to his countrymen and to help preserve our culture.

“Ang layunin po ng aming brand ay makapagbigay inspirasyon sa ating mga kababayan at pagpapanatili pa ng ating kultura upang patuloy itong yakapin maging ng mga bagong henerasyon ngayon nasaan lugar ka man. Taas noo, saan mang panig ng mundo. Ipagmamalaki mo ang produktong Pilipino,” he said.

The brand owner said that his clothing apparel, which includes shorts, caps, sandals, socks and shirts, reached Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States through resellers.

“Ang aming mga produkto ay aming ipinagmamalaking 100 percent Gawang Pinas, para sa Pilipino upang makatulong sa ating lokal na manggagawa at makapagbigay hanapbuhay na din sa ating kapwa,” he said.

