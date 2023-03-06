^

Fashion and Beauty

'Japorm' Matteo Guidicelli plays golf in style

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 11:24am
'Japorm' Matteo Guidicelli plays golf in style
Matteo Guidicelli at the first-ever Uni Golf Cup.
Uniqlo Philippines / released, Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and Uniqlo local ambassador in the Philippines Matteo Guidicelli participated in the first-ever Uni Golf Cup 2023 last February 28, sporting the Japanese apparel company's newest Sport Utility Wear (SUW) collection.

During the ceremonial tee-off at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club, Guidicelli wore a teal DRY-EX polo shirt and jokingly said before taking practice swings, "If you can’t perform, japorm!"

Guidicelli made his name as a kart racer in his youth before becoming an actor and singer. The popular Japanese apparel brand has tapped athletes to become brand ambassadors in the past, like tennis legend Roger Federer and golfer Adam Scott.

Uniqlo Philippines' chief operating officer Geraldine Sia, SM Prime Holdings executive committee chairman Hans Sy, and the country club's co-founders Toti Cariño and Robert Sobrepeña also participated in the ceremonial tee-off. 

The brand's latest collection features functional active wear that range from stylish to high-performance essentials designed for comfort, plus an expansion of its signature AIRism and DRY-EX fabrics.

These include AIRism cotton t-shirts with ultraviolet protection, AIRism pants with Ultra Stretch fabric and DRY technology, DRY-EX full-zip jackets with ultraviolet protection, and DRY-EX polo shirts.

Outfits specifically made for women include the AIRism pocket leggings with soft ultraviolet protection, dry sweat joggers, and dry sweat tapered pants.

RELATED: Make your workwear work: Celebrity stylist gives summer tips at Iloilo style talks

GOLF

MATTEO GUIDICELLI

UNIQLO

UNIQLO PHILIPPINES
