Lashes most surprising searched beauty item online

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 2:53pm
Like the brow, nicely done eyelashes can enhance any look.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty aficionados in the Philippines truly are getting their fleek on. 

Makeup would most probably be anyone's guess when asked what is the most searched beauty item online. 

Lazada Philippines Chief Executive Officer Carlos Barrera, meanwhile, revealed an item that surprised him as it has been racking up searches on their site. 

"One of the most amazing things in the Philippines today is that people are very, very excited about lashes so we have all types of lashes," he revealed to Philstar.com at the recent launch of actress Gabbi Garcia as the face of LazBeauty, a page that offers the latest discounts and beauty news to its exclusive members. 

He added that people spend money and time on lashes, whether those are accessories, enhancers or curlers. 

When asked for his thoughts regarding this online search behavior, he offered an explanation. 

"It's one of the categories I never expected. It's super big. I think it's a nice complement, or even something unique. It's not that obvious or aggressive but it enhances your face, right?" he answered. "Filipinos are quite adventurous when it comes to beauty. They try different colors, different looks. So, lashes is one way to really ehance the entire look." 

Exclusive
