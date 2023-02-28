Make your workwear work: Celebrity stylist gives summer tips at Iloilo style talks

MANILA, Philippines — Who says workwear has to be so formal, predictable, uninteresting, sometimes downright boring?

With the advent of hip and chic fashion brands that offer rosters of comfortable work pieces, you can stay fashionable, look elegantly classic yet contemporary, and feel comfy and confident, too.

Recently in Iloilo to stage a series of "Style Talks," Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo got to share tips on how to style the brand’s latest comfort work pieces and fit any type of workplace setting, from smart to business casual.

The first leg of the Style Talks Series was hosted by Angela Tan, who was joined by celebrity stylist Bea Constantino and entrepreneur Vanessa Caro, as well as content creator and model Joaquin Tiu. They highlighted their own work styles and fashion needs, and how they utilized their favorite LifeWear pieces by mixing and matching.

“Your style is definitely something that you can build on over time. Invest in quality pieces that you feel good in, as well as don’t be afraid to bend the rules. Experiment with color, different shapes and silhouettes,” said Constantino.

Celebrity stylist Bea Constantino showing how to style and layer clothes

Caro added: “I think the most important thing is feeling good in what you wear. Comfort and style can definitely go hand in hand. With my favorite pieces, I always feel stylish and confident when I go about my everyday activities.”

“In my line of work, I want my outfits to represent my style and who I am as a content creator. Uniqlo allows me to sport stylish but comfy everyday attire that I can bring from shoots to events, to going out on my off time with my friends and family,” said Tiu.

The brand's 2023 Spring/Summer collection, now available in stores, was designed by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and his research and development team in Paris. The new collection, with the theme "A Sense of Ease," offers a modern, timeless modular wardrobe centered on clothes that aim to make life easier. Layering pieces in soft, matte cotton and refreshing AIRism cotton meet airy utilitarian outerwear to create a complete range of versatile basics with often unexpected, always thoughtfully considered proportions. A playful yet elegant color palette combines understated neutrals and rich blues and beiges with bright pops of green, orange, yellow, purple, and pink.

Womenswear offers versatility; refined, seamless activewear is interchangeable between exercise and everyday life. Tailoring is soft and easy. A sheer shirt with patch pockets in matte-finish cotton is a fresh staple. The new jeans are slightly curved with a fitted leg to create a fresh silhouette.

For menswear, there is a complete range of versatile basics for a modern yet timeless look. Seersucker striped shirts and cotton shorts are cut wide for an easy summer silhouette. An

oversized utility jacket is a new proportion for outerwear. The crew neck 3/4 sleeve T-shirt has been further perfected with a boxy fit. Parachute pants are utilitarian and effortless with adjustable drawstrings at the hem. BlockTech hats and jet caps, and a new bucket bag in two sizes marry form and function, while the beloved drawstring shoulder bag returns for another season.

