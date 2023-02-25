^

Fashion and Beauty

BTS' J-Hope new ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 6:23pm
BTS' J-Hope new ambassador for Louis Vuitton
J-Hope performs during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 on December 31, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — BTS member J-Hope has been officially announced as the new house ambassador for French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

"Beloved by fans globally for his upbeat energy and creative musical direction... The Maison is delighted to welcome the South Korean artist, who brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter," Louis Vuitton said in separate social media posts.

The announcement comes after the Korean singer attended this year's Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter Men’s Collection. J-Hope also attended shows for Dior and Hermès.

BTS previously served as brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton back in 2021 — wearing customized suits from the fashion house to the 2022 Grammys — a partnership that expired earlier this year.

Since then, other members have become solo ambassadors for other brands: Suga for Valentino, Jimin for Dior, and V is expected to be announced for Celine. Interestingly, the latter two brands are under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH).

J-Hope recently released the documentary "j-hope IN THE BOX" on Disney+, which dives into the creation of his solo album "Jack in the Box" and his historic 2022 Lollapalooza performance as the festival's first-ever Korean headliner.

The singer is the first member of BTS to release a solo album after the announcement that the group will take a temporary break.

Fellow BTS member Jin is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea. J-Hope, along with the other members, Suga, Jimin, V, RM and Jungkook, are expected to follow suit before reuniting in 2025.

