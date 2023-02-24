^

Fashion and Beauty

In photos: Vice Ganda's eye-catching outfits as 'Everybody, Sing!' Season 2 ends

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 10:13am
In photos: Vice Ganda's eye-catching outfits as 'Everybody, Sing!' Season 2 ends
Vice Ganda's 'Everybody, Sing!' Season 2 finale outfit
ABS-CBN/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda transformed into many iconic looks during the first season of “Everybody, Sing!” In the process, Vice created several personalities, both real and fictional, that made viewers tune in to the show.

Now that Season 2 of the show has ended, Vice lived up to expectations with the comedian's unique, eye-catching and totally creative outfits. And Vice doesn’t just wear interesting outfits but curates them according to the jobs or categories of the "songbayanan" or contestants for each particular episode. The outfits are so out-of-this-world that viewers constantly look forward to seeing what Vice will be wearing the next day.

Vice expressed thankfulness for the success of the show’s second season run during its last episode last February 19.

“Maraming salamat po sa pagbibigay sa amin ng tyansang makapag-share ng blessings, maka-touch ng buhay. Salamat, Lord, at ginawa mo kaming instrumento sa pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa mga kababayan namin,” Vice said.

"Salamat po sa mga contestants namin na nag-share ng istorya nila po na masasaya, pinagdaanan, karanasan, mga lungkot nila. Lord God, thank you for this wonderful chance, this program is such a beautiful gift na lagi po naming ipagpapasalamat."

Here’s five of Vice's most interesting outfits from recent episodes:

Caution Tape Bodysuit

Caution Tape Bodysuit: Undoubtedly inspired by construction workers as songbayanan, Vice Ganda wore a caution tape bodysuit and completed the look with a redesigned reflector vest and a golden shovel as props.

Silver goddess: Inspired by beauticians, Vice's silver-studded dress, along with a headpiece, was adorned with makeup brushes. Vice wore this outfit and finished it with a pair of glittering knee-high boots

Vice Ganda in a Candle and Gayuma Vendor outfit

Candle and Gayuma Vendor: Vice Ganda pulls off this candle and gayuma street seller look with a crystal belt bag and floral accessories, and wore it with much gusto — complete with a vending cart as props. The songbayanan for that episode were obviously Quiapo vendors.

Undas Getup

Undas Getup: This show-stopping outfit was obviously inspired by funeral workers, which were the songbayanan during that All Souls’ Day episode of “Everybody, Sing!” Season 2. Vice Ganda used the funeral wreath and added a “Happy trip!” phrase to it, which the audience found witty.

The Quintuplets: There were five Vice Gandas on screen in that particular episode, but look closer and there is just one real Vice Ganda. Vice worked around “twins” as topic/subject, but ended up cloning up into quintuplets.

The Quintuplets

These eye-catching outfits have caught the undivided attention of viewers, who are now always looking forward to what the Unkabogable Star would wear next.

RELATED: Vice Ganda tells Isko Moreno his attempts to 'cure' homosexuality by having 5 girlfriends

VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
In photos: Vice Ganda's eye-catching outfits as 'Everybody, Sing!' Season 2 ends
1 hour ago

In photos: Vice Ganda's eye-catching outfits as 'Everybody, Sing!' Season 2 ends

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
The outfits are so out-of-this-world that viewers constantly look forward to seeing what Vice will be wearing the next d...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Prince William, Kate Middleton grace BAFTAs red carpet for first time as Prince, Princess of Wales
19 hours ago

Prince William, Kate Middleton grace BAFTAs red carpet for first time as Prince, Princess of Wales

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The two royals made their first in-person appearance at the BAFTAs in two years.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe sets new rule that may affect giving new titles at Miss Universe Philippines 2023
23 hours ago

Miss Universe sets new rule that may affect giving new titles at Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
Prior to the announcement of the Miss Universe Philippines' (MUPH) Top 40, the MUPH organization issued a teaser of two other...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Ukrainian designers send out defiant message from London Fashion Week
1 day ago

Ukrainian designers send out defiant message from London Fashion Week

By Helen Rowe | 1 day ago
Ukrainian designers sent out a defiant message at London Fashion Week with clothes made from the neck ties their menfolk no...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets
Exclusive
1 day ago

Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It is easy to think that she has defied the preference for fair skin among many Filipinos that her confidence in her own...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party
1 day ago

Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon followed up her golden "Alon" gown at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards with another...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with