Andrea Brillantes launches own makeup line

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes launched her own makeup line Lucky Beauty.

In her Instagram account, Andrea posted a promotion video of her makeup brand.

"Lucky Beauty is all about makeup products that serve as lucky charms you can rely on for anything and everything in your life," she wrote.

According to Andrea, her products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, beginner friendly, thougthfully formulated and suitable for all skin types.

Meanwhile, Mona Alawi supported her friend Andrea on her makeup business.

Mona posted on her IG story a video of Andrea thanking everyone who attended the launch.

"Congrats, Bestie. Proud of you," Mona wrote.

