^

Fashion and Beauty

Andrea Brillantes launches own makeup line

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 4:14pm
Andrea Brillantes launches own makeup line
Actress Andrea Brillantes
Charisma Lico via Andrea Brillantes' Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes launched her own makeup line Lucky Beauty. 

In her Instagram account, Andrea posted a promotion video of her makeup brand. 

"Lucky Beauty is all about makeup products that serve as lucky charms you can rely on for anything and everything in your life," she wrote. 

According to Andrea, her products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, beginner friendly, thougthfully formulated and suitable for all skin types. 

Meanwhile, Mona Alawi supported her friend Andrea on her makeup business. 

Mona posted on her IG story a video of Andrea thanking everyone who attended the launch. 

"Congrats, Bestie. Proud of you," Mona wrote. 

RELATED: Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero star in SV Squad’s 'Sayang Tayo' music video

ANDREA BRILLANTES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Prince William, Kate Middleton grace BAFTAs red carpet for first time as Prince, Princess of Wales
43 minutes ago

Prince William, Kate Middleton grace BAFTAs red carpet for first time as Prince, Princess of Wales

By Kristofer Purnell | 43 minutes ago
The two royals made their first in-person appearance at the BAFTAs in two years.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes launches own makeup line
46 minutes ago

Andrea Brillantes launches own makeup line

By Jan Milo Severo | 46 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes launched her own makeup line Lucky Beauty. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe sets new rule that may affect giving new titles at Miss Universe Philippines 2023
5 hours ago

Miss Universe sets new rule that may affect giving new titles at Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
Prior to the announcement of the Miss Universe Philippines' (MUPH) Top 40, the MUPH organization issued a teaser of two other...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Ukrainian designers send out defiant message from London Fashion Week
1 day ago

Ukrainian designers send out defiant message from London Fashion Week

By Helen Rowe | 1 day ago
Ukrainian designers sent out a defiant message at London Fashion Week with clothes made from the neck ties their menfolk no...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets
Exclusive
1 day ago

Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It is easy to think that she has defied the preference for fair skin among many Filipinos that her confidence in her own...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party
1 day ago

Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon followed up her golden "Alon" gown at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards with another...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with