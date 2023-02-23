Miss Universe sets new rule that may affect giving new titles at Miss Universe Philippines 2023

JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.

MANILA, Philippines — Prior to the announcement of the Miss Universe Philippines' (MUPH) Top 40, the MUPH organization issued a teaser of two other titles to be won apart from the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

But a new development, issued through a statement by Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group, Anne Jukrajutatip, which wholly-owns the Miss Universe Organization, may change the course of how national organizations run their pageant for the 72nd edition.

"So, we prefer to have just one stage for one beauty pageant brand. No other brands must (be) involved - cannot be involved - in the same stage. The winner goes to Miss Universe. The 1st runner-up goes to this. The 2nd runner-up goes to that.

"I respect the work in the past 20 to 30 years. I admire what you have done. But this is the principle of the company; of the organization: That we must give the respect and we must be the first priority."

With this recent announcement by Anne, during a recent media event in Indonesia, Filipino pageant fans feel that this rule will, likewise, be carried out by all national organizations, including the Philippines.

In short, the national organization's preemptive teaser about the two other titles to be announced will be put to naught. And instead, may revert to awarding the non-competitive titles of Miss Tourism and Miss Charity, with the main crown. Let's see how the new announcement rolls out in the coming weeks/months - prior to the given deadline of having to crown national winners by June 2023. Stay tuned!

