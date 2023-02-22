^

WATCH: Runners prepare for marathon with UNIQLO’s Sport Utility Wear

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-two kilometers. Running a marathon will always be daunting and challenging for first timers and beginners. This is why preparation is as important—if not more—than race day itself.

During training, it’s also imperative to be equipped with the right gear, including clothing that provides freedom and comfort in movement.

Luckily for runners who finished the 2023 The Bull Runner (TBR) Dream Marathon last February 12 in Clark, Pampanga, they found a great training partner in UNIQLO’s Sport Utility Wear (SUW).

This latest collection from UNIQLO features high-quality and functional pieces that allowed TBR runners to stay active and move freely in their own ways.

Philstar.com/EC Toledo

According to the runners, SUW pieces, which incorporate UNIQLO’s signature AIRism and DRY-EX fabrics, kept them cool during intense activities such as warm-up drills and even in the warm weather.

“What I love about it is that the fabric is stretchable and it helps for ease of movement. It’s also moisture wicking, so it keeps me cool during my run,” Aimee Ramos, one of the TBR runners, said. “What’s best of course is that it has pockets on both sides and I can bring all my essentials during the run.”

“The Sport Utility Wear of UNIQLO is very amazing. It’s honestly better than what I expected. It’s very breathable, flexible and lightweight. And it helps me achieve my best in athletics and I’m really happy with it,” Jomm Lacanilao-Gay, who finished at the top in last Sunday’s marathon, said. He became the overall first place finisher with a record of just three hours.

Essentials from the Sport Utility Wear collection include AIRism Extra Soft Cropped Short Sleeve T-Shirt best paired with AIRism Soft Biker Shorts. Meanwhile, for men, best picks include the Dry-EX Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-shirt and the Dry Stretch Easy Shorts.

A favorite for both men and women runners is the Pocketable UV Protection Parka.

“I’ve been using the Sport Utility Wear for quite a while now. I already have this one (parka) in blue and I’ve been using it in my everyday run. I’ve been running for 500 days now and it keeps me warm even in the rain. It keeps me protected. It makes me active my way because I love running,” Patrick Rubin said.

Molly Martirez, on the other hand, loves the versatility of the collection. She said, “The UNIQLO Sport Utility Wear is so versatile with its super soft, buttery fabrics and not to mention that it’s breathable too.”

By seamlessly combining function and style, the SUW collection can be worn beyond just sports and physical activity.

“I love that it’s not just for running. Even after I run, I love getting coffee or having brunch with my friends. I can wear it straight because it dries up really quickly. UNIQLO Sport Utility Wear helps me be active my own way,” Jessica Lina, who was the first female finisher in the TBR marathon. Her record was just over four hours.

“I really like how I can use it for my daily activities or going out. And then after going out, I can go straight into a workout already. It’s very flexible. I can use it literally anytime. Even when I sleep. I go to sleep with it, next thing in the morning, I go for a run. As easy as that,” Gio Goseco enthused.

“UNIQLO really hit the sweet spot of comfort, support and style with the Sport Utility Wear line. It really doesn’t compromise performance with how stylish it is,” Hillary Ang said.

TBR marathoners don their Uniqlo SUW OOTDs (clockwise from top left):  Molly Martirez, Hillary Ang, Jessica Lina, Jomm Lacanilao-Gay, Mondee Barba, Aimee Ramos, Patrick Rubin and Gio Goseco.

Other pieces from the collection include the Ultra Stretch AIRism Easy Pants, Men’s DRY-EX Short Sleeve Polo Shirt and AIRism Cotton UV Protection Crew Neck T-Shirt for men, and Dry Sweat Jogger Pants and Dry Sweat Tucked Tapered Pants for women.

Be active your way with Sport Utility Wear. Shop the collection at UNIQLO stores nationwide. Or download the UNIQLO APP via Google Play Store or Apple Store to experience the benefits of UNIQLO shopping anytime and anywhere, including the click and collect and self-checking of inventory features.

 

For updates, visit uniqlo.com/ph, or visit Uniqlo Philippines’ social media accounts: Facebook (facebook.com/uniqlo.ph), Twitter (twitter.com/uniqloph), Instagram (instagram.com/uniqlophofficial), and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@uniqlophofficial).

2 hours ago

