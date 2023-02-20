^

Dolly de Leon hits BAFTA 2023 red carpet in Rajo Laurel 'Alon' gown

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 4:36pm
Dolly de Leon hits BAFTA 2023 red carpet in Rajo Laurel 'Alon' gown
Composite image of Dolly de Leon on the BAFTA red carpet in London on February 19, 2023. Her stylist LJ Perez also posted a photo of the actress wearing the Rajo Laurel "Alon" gown.
AFP / Isabel Infantes, LJ Perez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Dolly de Leon is still a winner as she put Filipino design on spotlight and made it at the red carpet of the 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held earlier today at the the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London. 

The "Triangle of Sadness" star made waves with Rajo Laurel's gown aptly called "Alon."

Styled by LKJ Perez, it looked like Dolly was a walking wave on the red carpet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel)

The actress lost to Kerry Condon who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Banshees of Inisherin." 

Apart from De Leon, Condon also beat Angela Bassett from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Hong Chau from "The Whale," Jamie Lee Curtis from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and Carey Mulligan from "She Said."

RELATED: Kerry Condon beats Dolly de Leon, other noms for BAFTA Best Supporting Actress

Dolly de Leon hits BAFTA 2023 red carpet in Rajo Laurel 'Alon' gown
Dolly de Leon hits BAFTA 2023 red carpet in Rajo Laurel 'Alon' gown

Dolly de Leon is still a winner as she put Filipino design on spotlight and made it at the red carpet of the 76th British...
