WATCH: Georgina Wilson shares current beauty obsession

MANILA, Philippines — Mom, model, entrepreneur and “Asia’s Next Top Model” former host Georgina Wilson-Burnand shared her beauty secrets and current beauty fixation.

As Sunnies’ Brand Director, Georgina makes sure not only to model but also to co-develop and to use their lifestyle brand’s products every day.

During a recent interview with Philstar.com, for example, Georgina wore Sunnies Face’s Skin So Good skin-enhancing complexion multistick. This oil-free makeup base comes in 16 flexible shades that can be used as a foundation, concealer, highlighter, or contour, for a soft matte natural-looking finish.

The clean formula contains a custom blend of skin-enhancing ingredients that gives skin a healthy finish with a lightweight feel and buildable natural looking coverage.

Likewise, she uses The Perfector, a dual-ended blur and balm stick with two pigment-free formulas that aim to perfect and blur out imperfections. Designed to give a perfect bare skin look, the pigment-free formulas include Blur, a soft-focus silky matte primer, while on the stick’s other end is Balm, a translucent illuminating gel balm. The brand recommends using these to smoothen and add a touch of dewiness.

To add color into her cheeks, for the interview, she used the soft-focus sheer cheek tint Airblush in Cherub and Peached. Airblush has a unique cream-to-powder formula that blends seamlessly into the skin for a soft-blurred flush, featuring 12 easy-to-wear shades.

For her pout, she swathed on a limited-edition lipstick for their China market. According to Georgina, Sunnies is proud to be a Filipino brand to have reached China.

For the eyes, she used Eyecrayon, a creamy matte do-it-all eyeshadow stick designed to enhance the eyes’ natural contours. This creamy matte do-it-all eyeshadow stick is easy to wear and completely buildable. Inspired by the most flattering colors that enhance the eyes’ natural contours, the product has been designed to look like your natural lids but with a little something extra.

“Eyecrayon in Velour (shade) and Lip Treat in Chill — my favorite eye and lip combo,” gushed Georgina.

The brand describes Lip Treat as “lip care with a wash of color.” This nourishing balm is formulated with shea butter and collagen, creating a balmy texture that plumps and softens lips. The buttery formula instantly moisturizes and melts onto the lips in one swipe.

Finally, Georgina capped off her interview look with the cruelty- and paraben-free Lashlift, an everyday lifting and lengthening mascara for a natural lash tint. With a dual-sided brush, Lashlift is designed to instantly make the eyes seem more open. It is extra gentle to even the most sensitive eyes with its clean formulation. Made with 100% naturally-derived ingredients, it aims to care for the lashes from root to tip — arginine fortifies and strengthens, while shea butter and beeswax weightlessly condition each lash.

When she goes home, Georgina said she will use Face Erase to remove her makeup. It is a gentle micellar oil makeup remover with a bi-phase formula of micellar water and cleansing oil. From lips to eyes, it has been formulated to easily erase long-wear and waterproof formulas without any irritation or fogginess, all while soothing and moisturizing the skin.

Apart from Face Erase, Georgina uses what she called the “amazing gel moisturizer” Dream Cream to give her skin its much-needed reset.

“Because the way that your skin just feels after is just right. We always say that it’s like a glass of water for your skin,” Wilson-Burnand enthused.

“Dream Cream instantly hydrates your skin. Its lightweight and gentle formula is packed with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid and ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture for non-stop hydration,” the brand describes the gel moisturizer in its website.

“Infused with antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental stressors and niacinamide to boost complexion, it’s everything you’re looking for in a serum and cream combined.”

Recently, Sunnies opened its first ever pop-up day spa in partnership with MassageMNL where the brand aimed to bring the Dream Cream experience to life with custom facials, merchandise and treats.

According to Georgina, the inspiration behind Dream Cream Spa is incorporating experiences that they at Sunnies are personally enjoying.

“I think everyone needs just some rest and relaxation and that’s what the Dream Spa is all about – beautiful things and a beautiful lymphatic massage,” she said.

Apart from their Sunnies Face products, lympathic massages, Georgina divulged, are her current beauty obsession.

“I got into lymphatic massages for the face because your face like glows right after. I’m really into that and we want to share that kind of obsession and discovery with others.” — Video by Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

