Miss InterContinental now with Mutya ng Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — It's official! The Miss InterContinental title is back with the Mutya ng Pilipinas (MNP) organization, after it crowned its national winner in 2013.

This year, the Miss InterContinental Organization (MIC) has awarded the license back to the MNP organization.

Mutya ng Pilipinas 2022 winner Iona Gibbs from Bataan will be the country's official representative to the 2023 Miss InterContinental in Egypt.

From 2014 through 2022, the Miss InterContinental national winner was selected by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., who held the franchise until 2022. It crowned Kris Tiffany Jansson in 2014, and crowned their last delegate last year, Gabrielle Camille Basiano. In between, the BPCI produced two winners: Karen Gallman (2018) and Cinderella Faye Obeñita (2021).

In a statement, MNP president Cory Quirino said, "We welcome the MIC organization with open arms and look forward to a great year in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2023. Pageant fans should expect much enthusiasm and excitement this year and, hopefully, in the years to come.

"Sharing compatible approaches in its platform for beauty pageantry, MIC searches throughout the continents just as MNP conducts its campaigns in the far reaches of the country's hometowns, and in Filipino overseas communities abroad."

Expectations are high for a formidable partnership between the 51-year-old Miss InterContinental Organization and the Mutya ng Pilipinas organization which will stage its 53rd edition this year. Stay tuned!

