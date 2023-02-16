^

Fashion and Beauty

Michelle Dee confirms applying again for Miss Universe Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 8:50am
Michelle Dee confirms applying again for Miss Universe Philippines
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee
Michelle Dee via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen and actress Michelle Dee is going to have another go at the country's biggest crown after confirming she applied once again for Miss Universe Philippines.

In a media conference for her upcoming show "Mga Lihim ni Urduja," Michelle shared she spent Valentine's Day applying to join Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Michelle joined Miss Universe Philippines last year and ended up with the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 title, just behind the crowned winner Celeste Cortesi.

Celeste would go on to represent the country at Miss Universe 2022 where her surprise early exit ended the Philippines 12-year streak of making it to the semifinal round of the annual pageant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Michelle said Celeste's early exit didn't entirely factor in her decision to apply again, rather it was more of she would be eligible for the age requirement — candidates must be between 18 and 27 years old; Michelle turns 28 on April 24.

"Alam na ni Celeste na last year pa ako may balak sumali ulit," Michelle shared. "For me it's all about not having regrets in life kasi last chance ko na this year."

The beauty queen also said she wants to set an example and show her supporters to keep fighting.

"Hindi pa po tapos!" Michelle ended with a smile.

Prior to joining Miss Universe Philippines 2022, Michelle represented the country at Miss World 2019 where she finished in the Top 12.

RELATED: Michelle Dee bags most Miss Universe Philippines 2022 special awards

MICHELLE DEE

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Michelle Dee confirms applying again for Miss Universe Philippines
1 hour ago

Michelle Dee confirms applying again for Miss Universe Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Beauty queen and actress Michelle Dee is going to have another go at the country's biggest crown after confirming she applied...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Pharrell Williams takes over menswear at Louis Vuitton
22 hours ago

Pharrell Williams takes over menswear at Louis Vuitton

By Olga Nedbaeva | 22 hours ago
Pharrell Williams fills the spot left vacant since the death of Virgil Abloh from cancer in November 2021.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;My Final Fantasy&rsquo;: Alodia Gosiengfiao, Christopher Quimbo recreate video game for Valentine&rsquo;s Day wedding
22 hours ago

‘My Final Fantasy’: Alodia Gosiengfiao, Christopher Quimbo recreate video game for Valentine’s Day wedding

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
It was like cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao and businessman Christopher Quimbo stepped out of a real videogame last night as...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Thrifting is in this 2023: 10 online ukay-ukay stores for smart and stylish cheapskates
Sponsored
23 hours ago

Thrifting is in this 2023: 10 online ukay-ukay stores for smart and stylish cheapskates

By Gerald Dizon | 23 hours ago
Need to assemble an entire office wardrobe for cheap? Or simply want to upgrade your closet for everyday wear? Ukay-ukay provides...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Heart Evangelista receives Ferdie Cacnio birthday gift from Chiz Escudero
1 day ago

Heart Evangelista receives Ferdie Cacnio birthday gift from Chiz Escudero

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The jet-setting fashionista flooded her Instagram Stories today with her birthday "salubong" celebration at a posh hotel in...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Revenge collection': Cotton Inabel takes centerstage at 'Algodon' fashion show
2 days ago

'Revenge collection': Cotton Inabel takes centerstage at 'Algodon' fashion show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Almost three years were lost to the pandemic, and it took six years of painstaking yet dedicated labor and commitment for...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with