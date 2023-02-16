Michelle Dee confirms applying again for Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen and actress Michelle Dee is going to have another go at the country's biggest crown after confirming she applied once again for Miss Universe Philippines.

In a media conference for her upcoming show "Mga Lihim ni Urduja," Michelle shared she spent Valentine's Day applying to join Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Michelle joined Miss Universe Philippines last year and ended up with the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 title, just behind the crowned winner Celeste Cortesi.

Celeste would go on to represent the country at Miss Universe 2022 where her surprise early exit ended the Philippines 12-year streak of making it to the semifinal round of the annual pageant.

Michelle said Celeste's early exit didn't entirely factor in her decision to apply again, rather it was more of she would be eligible for the age requirement — candidates must be between 18 and 27 years old; Michelle turns 28 on April 24.

"Alam na ni Celeste na last year pa ako may balak sumali ulit," Michelle shared. "For me it's all about not having regrets in life kasi last chance ko na this year."

The beauty queen also said she wants to set an example and show her supporters to keep fighting.

"Hindi pa po tapos!" Michelle ended with a smile.

Prior to joining Miss Universe Philippines 2022, Michelle represented the country at Miss World 2019 where she finished in the Top 12.

