Heart Evangelista receives Ferdie Cacnio birthday gift from Chiz Escudero

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 11:55am
Actress Heart Evangelista celebrates her 38th birthday today, February 14, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista is aptly named because whether she goes by her real name Love Marie or screen name, she is born on Valentine's Day 38 years ago. 

The jet-setting fashionista flooded her Instagram Stories today with her birthday "salubong" celebration at a posh hotel in Parañaque City.

Heart was gifted with items by several luxury brands, and blew her cake with her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, in attendance. 

She also posted Chiz's birthday gift for her: a Ferdie Cacnio bust of the face cast that was used for her 2007 drama "Hiram na Mukha."  

Curiously, her ex, John Prats, also celebrates his natal today. He is 39 years old. Her once TV mother, Kris Aquino, turned 52 today. They starred in the 2004 drama "Hiram." 

RELATED: 'Love wins': Heart Evangelista back to Paris Fashion Week with Chiz Escudero

