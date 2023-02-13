'How ethereal': Alodia Gosiengfiao shares fairytale pre-nup photos

Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao and businessman Christopher Quimbo are expected to tie the knot this month.

MANILA, Philippines — Soon-to-be bride and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao truly knows how she would look fantastic in a photo shoot as she cosplays a forest enchantress on the foothills of Mount Makiling.

Alodia and her fiance, businessman Christopher Quimbo, did a themed pre-nup shoot in The Ranch in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

One of the themes had the couple shoot on a scenic nature spot with horses. Her fiance wore an all-white ensemble with brimmed hat. Alodia, meanwhile, wore a JC Regalado pastel pink creation, with her long hair set with waves.

Kisses and sweet gestures were captured with the enchanting backdrop.

"I’ve always thought that you only existed in the fantasy world.. but you're real," wrote Alodia on her Instagram.

One close-up shot sees Alodia playing with a horse with a silver-grayish mane, lending the photo a dream-like quality like the many animes the cosplayer is known for.

Compliments poured in from friends and fans, including beauty doctor Dr. Vicki Belo who wrote, "How ethereal!!!"

