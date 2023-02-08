Salma Hayek Pinault exudes sexiness at 56 years old in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

MANILA, Philippines — Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek Pinault returns to the big screen via "Magic Mike’s Last Dance," which hits Philippine theaters today, February 8.

She stars opposite Channing Tatum in Warner Bros. Pictures’ new musical comedy, which also happens to be the third installment of the blockbuster Magic Mike film franchise.

In "Magic Mike’s Last Dance," “Magic” Mike Lane (played by Channing Tatum) takes to the stage again to dance after a long hiatus. He had left dancing, as he entered a business deal, but it went bust and left him broke and he had to contend with bartender gigs in Florida after that. So, when a wealthy socialite, Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault), makes him an offer he just cannot refuse, he heads for London with her for one last hurrah, he tells himself, one last dance so he can redeem himself and bounce back. With everything on the line, will they be able to pull it off?

On her end, Maxandra meets Mike in a moment where she, too, feels a little bit lost. Then something happens. She does something out of character, just once, she tells herself. But it changes her life completely.

Their characters exude sensuality as they dance

“Something happens to her, and she gets inspired by him. He reminds her of a part of her she had lost, and he gives her the strength to explore another side of herself,” said Hayek Pinault, of her character in the film.

In real life, Hayek Pinault and Tatum formed a fast friendship when they did "Magic Mike’s Last Dance," and they have only the kindest words to say about each other. They admired each other’s professionalism, commitment, passion, and the sensuality they put into their characters to create a special connection that exudes on screen.

Warner Bros. Pictures An intimate moment between the two lead characters in the film.

“We enjoyed discovering our characters together. There’s a real, solid love story in this film. I think that women in the audience will of course love the sexiness, but also the romance and the complex aspects of the relationship,” Hayek Pinault explained.

Will theirs thus be the "last dance"?

