Binibining Pilipinas bares 2023 official lineup

Here are the 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2024 official candidates, according to the order in which they were called out.

MANILA, Philippines — Seventy seven of the eighty applicants showed up at the final screening of the 2023 Binibining Pilipinas in New Frontier Theater, Quezon City yesterday.

All the hopefuls sashayed before a competent selection panel in a swimwear of their choice.

After the deliberations, 35 ladies were announced in random order. At this point, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) organizers told media attendees these were the lucky aspirants who made the cut as official candidates. But after a few minutes, they said they have good news. They then named five more entrants who made it to this year's search.

Here are the 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2024 official candidates, according to the order in which they were called out:

1) Kiaragel H. Gregorio

2) Samantha Dana Bug-os

3) Julianne Rose Reyes

4) Pia Isabel M. Duloguin

5) Mary Chiles M. Balan

6) Mirjan Hipolito

7) Mary Joy C. Dacoron

8) Anje Mae E. Manipol

9) Lyra G. Punsalan

10) Andrea Marie Sulangi

11) Paola Allison D. Araño

12) Juvel Cyrene Bea

13) Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano

14) Charismae Almarez

15) Anna Valencia Lakrini

16) Trisha Martinez

17) Katrina Mae Sese

18) Sharmaine S. Magdasoc

19) Vientree Zoe E. Santiago

20) Angelica Lopez

21) Sofia Lopez Galve

22) Elaiza Dee R. Alzona

23) Xena Ramos

24) Ma. Gianna Margarita S. Llanes

25) Rasha Cortez Al Enzi

26) Paulina Labayo

27) Rheema Adakkoden

28) Candy Vollinger

29) Alasha Reign R. Parani

30) Julia Mae Mendoza

31) Bayernh Llong

32) Tracy Lois M. Bedua

33) Lea Macapagal

34) April Angelu G. Barro

35) Zeah Nestle O. Pala

36) Katrina Ann Johnson

37) Allhia Charmaine S. Estores

38) Jessielen Salvador

39) Lorraine Jara

40) Yesley Cabanos

The selection panel was composed of reigning Miss Cosmo World Meiji Cruz, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up Stacey Gabriel, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong, Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman, BPCI executive committee members Irene Jose and Raymond Villanueva, as well as actor Marco Alcaraz.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation is slated to unfold in May. The date will be announced thereafter. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Is the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?