Miss Universe Philippines extends application deadline for 2023 pageant

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 6:12pm
Celeste Cortesi during the Miss Universe 2022 evening gown preliminary competition.
Screengrab from Miss Universe YouTube Channel



MANILA, Philippines — With the grapevine abuzz with a number of crossover aspirants signing up for the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines pageant, the national organization has extended the deadline for the submission of applications from February 5 to Valentine's Day, February 14, 11:59 p.m.

In a social media post, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization also informed the pageant community that it will conduct a physical screening on February 13 and 14. It will then proceed with its first selection on February 15.

Pageant fans and supporters are eagerly suggesting names of women they think can bring back the country's semifinal streak as well as win the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Silvia Celeste Cortesi's failure to place in the recently concluded Miss Universe edition in New Orleans, Louisiana, has ended the country's longest active streak at 12 years, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and continued until Bea Luigi Gomez in 2021.

Celeste will crown her successor at the close of the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines competition. Stay tuned!

RELATED: LIST: Filipina queens who could bring back The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16

