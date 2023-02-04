'Euphoria,' 'Emily in Paris' are the 'most fashionable' shows of 2022

MANILA, Philippines — A new study based on Google search data has found that HBO's "Euphoria" is the most-searched television series when it comes to fashion association, deeming it "the most fashionable."

Experts at fashion brand Boohoo analyzed Google search data for different terms associated with fashion, style and outfits for every new and recurring show released in 2022, as well as for series that have ended to find the shows with the most influence over the fashion industry since their finale.

High school drama "Euphoria" led the way with a whopping 132,900 times per month, with "Euphoria outfits" receiving 121,000 monthly searches which is more than the rest of shows in the Top 10 combined.

"'Euphoria' is known for its bold, visually striking aesthetic, which includes a vibrant and eccentric mix of fashion," said a spokesperson for Boohoo. "The costumes are often used to express the characters' personalities and experiences, and constantly push the boundaries of traditional fashion.”

Netflix's "Emily in Paris" was a far second 39,900 monthly global searches, with the term "Emily in Paris outfits" generating nearly the same amount.

RELATED: Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

Two other Netflix shows, the 1980s-set "Stranger Things" and period drama "Bridgerton" came in third and fifth, respectively with a combined 43,200 average global monthly searches, and sandwiched in between them was BBC's "Peaky Blinders" set in post-World War I England.

Making up the Top 10 were BBC thriller "Killing Eve," Netflix coming-of-age rom-com "Heartstopper," Netflix's British royal family show "The Crown," HBO's black comedy series "The White Lotus," and Netflix's latest hit "Wednesday" based on "The Addams Family" character.

The top four shows all made figured in Boohoo's all-time list, with the fifth spot going to classic sitcom "Friends" with 16,500 monthly searches — in fact the term "Rachel Green outfits" averaged 35,000 monthly searches, speaking to how iconic Jennifer Aniston's looks were in the show.

As such "Bridgerton" was pushed to sixth on the all-time list, and was followed by shows that already ended: teen sitcom "That '70s Show," teen drama "Gossip Girl," HBO's hit rom-com "Sex and the City," and finally "Gilmore Girls."

“Fashion plays a huge role in many TV shows, often showcasing the latest style trends and clothing from top designers, which influences how people dress in real life. This study provides a fascinating insight into the most stylish shows, with 'Euphoria' unsurprisingly taking the crown," ended the Boohoo spokesperson.

RELATED: Viva Magenta: How to wear 2023's color of the year