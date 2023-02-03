'Love wins': Heart Evangelista back to Paris Fashion Week with Chiz Escudero

CAINTA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Heart Evangelista and Francis "Chiz" Escudero sent "kilig" waves on the Internet when Heart posted a photo of them walking hand-in-hand from their recent Paris trip.

In her Instagram account, Heart shared a black and white photo of her and Chiz walking out from a door. Chiz accompanied his wife attend the recent Paris Fashion Week.

"Aww... love wins!" broadcaster Karen Davila commented.

"This is what love is all about!" singer Franco Laurel egged on.

Heart was spotted as among the Paris Fashion Week celebrity guests of Italian fashion house Fendi.

Purposeful imperfection and nonchalance to achieve more human perfection. An artful sprezzatura of done and undone. An inner world made into an external one. Such is the basic idea behind Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which has just been released.

“This season, I wanted to concentrate on the techniques and craft of couture, with the lightness, fluidity and attitude of today. It’s a celebration of the ateliers and the craftspeople who realize these garments, the intense work and emotional commitment to each piece that exists for both maker and wearer, and how the intimate traditions of the couture are both living and breathing. The collection is an inner world made into an external one—both figuratively and literally—to make up the present and move subtly into the future,” said Fendi artistic director of couture and womenswear Kim Jones.

Jones and his team at the brand's ateliers continue to approach the couture collection as an inner-world palimpsest, where iterations of the past make up the present and go on to define the future.

Lightness with a sense of luminosity characterize this collection.

Light with a sense of luminosity, lucidity and ease for the wearer, this new collection is soft and real. It concentrates on the dress, with winged sleeves that are often detachable and lingerie designed as part of a look in intensely embroidered fabrications. So expect to see glimpses of undergarments woven into the look. Pieces of reversible wear adorn the look, and apron wrap skirts are sometimes worn as stoles.

Draping and tying on the body, the clothes are often interpreted in lace, with hand-pleating motifs and exceptional knit to give them an organic feel and look.

Undergarments are designed to be part of the look.

Done and undone come together. So with hard and soft lines and cuts with the exceptional skills of the brand's ateliers in the motif of metallic leather-lace. Soft and malleable leather is handcrafted with both lace-like cutouts and inset with lace intarsias for a passage of dresses with their matching ensemble underwear. Similarly, yarn in the form of the extraordinarily delicate Japanese mohair, Fuuga, is worked onto the look and becomes the apotheosis of crochet in gossamer lightness and feminine lace incorporated into cascading gowns.

The collection achieves its happy perfection in purposeful imperfection.

Purposeful imperfection gives this collection its perfect interpretation.

