Belle Mariano stuns in custom-made Fancis Libiran gown at PMPC 35th Star Awards

Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan after the PMPC 35th Star Awards for Television

MANILA, Philippines — Young actress Belle Mariano was a revelation to behold at the recently held 35th PMPC Star Awards for Television.

The 20-year-old actress wore a custom-made crystalline gown by the renowned Francis Libiran, and assisted by her own stylist Adrianne Concepcion. She complemented it with clear Mach & Mach heels and silver jewelry from LVNA.

Belle and her "He's Into Her" co-star Donny Pangilinan accepted the German Moreno Power Tandem of the Year, which they shared with Mikee Quintos and Kelvin Miranda who starred together in "The Lost Recipe."

"He's Into Her" also won Best Drama in a Miniseries along with “Agimat ng Agila," beating out fellow nominees "Ang Daigdig Ko'y Ikaw," "GenZ" and four versions of "I Can See You."

Other special awards went to Sen. Raffy Tulfo (Excellence in Broadcasting Lifetime Achievement Award) and Connie Angeles (Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award).

Key wins of the night include GMA 7 as Best TV Station, its shows "Primadonnas" (Best Daytime Drama Series) and "Magpakailanman" (Best Drama Anthology). TV5's "Huwag Kang Mangamba" won Best Primetime TV Series.

Victors in the acting categories include the likes of Jodi Sta. Maria, JM De Guzman, John Estrada, Sylvia Sanchez and Jennylyn Mercado. Arjo Atayde and Joshua Garcia tied for Best Single Performance by an Actor in their respective portrayals in two different "Maalala Mo Kaya" episodes.

GMA-7 dominated in even more categories as "Wish Ko Lang," "Pepito Manaloto," "Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko," "All-Out Sundays," "Born To Be Wild," "I-Witness," "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho," "24 Oras," "The Clash" and "Taste Buddies" all winning awards.

Kapuso stars and personalities that were also victorious at the 35th PMPC Star Awards include Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Paolo Contis, Paolo Ballesteros, Atom Araullo, Vicky Morales, Kara David, Manilyn Reynes, Susan Enriquez, Mark Salazar, Dianne Medina, and the hosts of "Unang Hirit."

Non-GMA7 winners include Kim Chiu, A2Z and TV5's "Magandang Buhay" and their hosts Jolina Magdangal, Karla Estrada and Melai Cantiveros. IBC 13's "Talents Academy" and their hosts, CNN Philippines' Pinky Webb, Net25's "Letters and Music" and "Open For Business," PTV4's "Mukha ng Pandemya" and Joee Guilas, and UNTV 37's Edinell Calvario also won awards.

