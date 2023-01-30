^

WATCH: For Alex Gonzaga, 'kilay' is life

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Gonzaga shared valuable makeup tips for those who are still starting to do their own faces. 

The host and vlogger spoke to Philstar.com and revealed her basic makeup know-hows at a recent press conference introducing her as the new face of Filipino cosmetics company Ever Bilena.

"First and foremost, you really have to look at yourself in the mirror and see what you appreciate, what you want to enhance and what you're really not so confident about your face kasi dun papasok 'yung makeup. 'Dun mo magagamit 'yung power of makeup," she advised. 

In her case, she has always been "kilay-less" and pale so she makes sure to draw on her brows because "kilay is life," she said. Among her must-have items is a lip and cheek stain. 

She stressed that different people have different face concerns. It's different strokes for different folks, literally. 

"It's really up to you because you know, iba-iba ang beauty. Iba-iba ang look na babagay sa isang tao. So you really have to know your face and you really have to know what you love about your face. So 'yun 'yung mga ie-emphasize mo, i-enhance mo," Alex said. — Video by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

