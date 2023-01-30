^

Cebu model Lukresia slays Paris Fashion Week 2023 catwalk

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 12:33pm
Cebu model Lukresia slays Paris Fashion Week 2023 catwalk
Cebu-based model Lukresia at the Mugler Fall/Winter 2022-2023 at the Paris Fashion Week.
MANILA, Philippines — It's not only actress-style maven Heart Evangelista who is representing the Philippines in Paris. 

Cebu-based model Lukresia made the queer community and Filipinos proud when she walked the runway for French fashion house Mugler at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week. 

Lukresia donned a tight-fitting leather pants and tasseled silver top with her long-black hair looking sleek in a ponytail. She strutted the runaway and shimmied at one point, with the silver tassels creating waves as she walked toward the audience. 

The Cebu-based model walked for the returning French fashion house's Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection. It is the first time since pre-pandemic that Mugler has shown at the fashion week, with its creative director Casey Cadwallader. 

Lukresia has created a name for herself in the fashion scene. Otherwise known as thirdworldbb, the model said in an interview that she goes by the moniker to reclaim the word "bayot," which is a Bisaya word for gay, but has been used a pejorative or slur toward her kind. 

The other B stands for "boang," which is crazy in Bisaya. Lukresia said she chose this word because she describes herself as one.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

