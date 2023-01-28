^

Fashion and Beauty

Manufacturing firm CEO to represent Philippines at Mrs. Universe 2022 

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 1:18pm
Manufacturing firm CEO to represent Philippines at Mrs. Universe 2022Â 
Mrs. Universe Philippines West Pacific 2022 Jeannie Jarina will represent the Philippines at the 46th Mrs. Universe pageant in Sofia, Bulgaria. 
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Officers and members of the Tamaraw Toastmasters Club, including Miss World 1973 1st runner-up Evangeline Pascual, organized a send-off party for Mrs. Universe Philippines West Pacific 2022 Jeannie Jarina, who is scheduled to leave today to compete with over a hundred international delegates at the 46th Mrs. Universe pageant in Sofia, Bulgaria. 

The pre-pageant activities will begin by January 30 and the coronation night is slated on February 4 (February 5 in Manila).

The 45-year-old chief executive officer of the Technofab Steel Company will fly to Eastern Europe with Mrs. Philippines Universe 2021 Veronica Yu and national director Charo Laude, who represented the country in the Mrs. Universe pageant in 2019.

"Filipinos are the best in the universe and I can be the best in this pageant. I joined the Mrs. Universe pageant because it is the most prestigious of the many competitions for married women and I want my eldest daughter to emulate me," said the MBA alumna from the Ateneo Graduate School.

"Pageants are relevant as they encourage and motivate married women and their roles as mothers in their respective families. It also encourages moms to find their voices and empower themselves as women, in general.

"My being unique with a strong personality and being true to myself as a loving Ilongga woman are some of the qualities I'll be bringing to the pageant. All of us candidates will be addressing the issue of domestic violence in one of the symposia during the competition," she added.

Jeannie is blessed with three children: Jean Marie (14), Henry (11) and Althea (10). She has been raising them on her own since separating from her husband a few years ago.

"You need to tell your kids that they are your priority. And married women, before they decide to severe the marital bond, should make sure that they're already emotionally strong, financially stable and spiritually strong. At the beginning of their married life, God should be the center of their families and lives," Jeannie shared. 

She said that if the opportunity presented itself in the future, she would consider remarrying.

"The door to forgiveness is open. We need to enjoy life from day to day," she shared with this writer. 

When not busy with her pageant journey, she wears a hard hat and immerses herself in her duties as head of a manufacturing firm that produces stainless-steel kitchen equipment and architectural design products.

"This is the 46th year edition of the pageant. The 47th edition will happen here in Manila in October this year. So our next national pageant will be in May or June," said Laude.

RELATED: Miss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023

BEAUTY PAGEANTS

MRS. UNIVERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Manufacturing firm CEO to represent Philippines at Mrs. Universe 2022&nbsp;
2 hours ago

Manufacturing firm CEO to represent Philippines at Mrs. Universe 2022 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The 45-year-old chief executive officer of the Technofab Steel Company will fly to Eastern Europe with Mrs. Philippines Universe...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Alden Richards stars in new fashion book for benefit of blind kids
Exclusive
23 hours ago

Alden Richards stars in new fashion book for benefit of blind kids

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
Alden Richards is set to appear on the cover of a new fashion bookazine (book magazine) for the benefit of visually-impaired...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Return The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16! How to apply for Miss Universe Philippines 2023
1 day ago

Return The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16! How to apply for Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
With Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Silvia Celeste Rabimbi Cortesi's return to the country, sporting a new haircut and coif,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe to start showing candidates' scores again to avoid rigging allegations
2 days ago

Miss Universe to start showing candidates' scores again to avoid rigging allegations

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
To do away with speculations, the Miss Universe Organization will resume showing the judges' scoring of the the preliminaries...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?
4 days ago

WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
R'Bonney Gabriel's coronation at Miss Universe 2022 has been a point of discussion in the days after her win, with some questioning...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
LIST: Filipina queens who could bring back The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16
4 days ago

LIST: Filipina queens who could bring back The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
With the unexpected, even shocking, outcome of our national representative Celeste Cortesi in the recently concluded Miss...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with